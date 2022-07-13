Tshwane measles outbreak officially now over, says NICD

Citizen Reporter

The measles outbreak in Tshwane has been declared over as more than 42 days or two incubation periods have passed without new cases being detected.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed on Tuesday that the last laboratory confirmed case was on 25 June 2022.

The number of cases in Tshwane remains at four.

No additional laboratory-confirmed cases in the district had an epidemiological link to the home-based school facility outbreak.

“As of 11 July 2022, no new laboratory-confirmed measles cases were reported to be linked to the measles outbreak in Tshwane District. The number of measles cases detected and epidemiologically linked to the measles outbreak in the Tshwane District remains at four,” said the NICD in a statement.

In the last two weeks of May, three of the four cases confirmed through laboratory testing were from Tshwane. The fourth case was a person living in the West Rand.

Measles symptoms

Measles is a viral infection that affects children, usually under the age of one. Symptoms include fever, red eyes, runny nose and cough, and red bumps on the skin.

The City of Tshwane and provincial health officials conducted public investigations and responses that resulted in a vaccination campaign in creches and schools.

According to the NICD, Gauteng province is planning a measles vaccination campaign which will target children aged 6 months to 14 years to increase immunity and prevent new cases.

“Clinicians and caregivers should continue to check the children’s vaccination booklets to ensure they are up to date with their measles vaccination.

“The measles vaccine is given routinely at 6 and 12 months of age. Catch-up measles vaccine doses should be given to children who missed their measles vaccinations when they have contact with a healthcare professional,” read the NICD statement.

