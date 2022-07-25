Mucus: Why the colour of your snot in winter matters

Citizen Reporter

The fact that the mask mandate is no longer strictly enforced has resulted in more instances of people catching a cold, flu or just the general sniffles, but did you know that your mucus may be telling you everything you need to know about how you’re feeling?

According to Nicole Jennings, spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics, as we head into the winter season, an overproduction of mucus causing bothersome symptoms like a runny or congested nose, coughing, sore throat and headaches are bound to surface.

“Your lifestyle and environment also play a role in the production of mucus,” said Jennings.

“These include allergens, like pollen, hot, spicy food, dairy products, certain medications, smoking or pollution. Even a dry, indoor environment can be a contributing factor.”

Although mucus and phlegm are both sticky substances produced by the body, they are not the same.

Mucus – colloquially referred to as “snot” – is a thinner secretion that originates from your nose or sinuses, while phlegm is thicker and is produced by the throat and lungs.

Jennings says it plays an essential part in our immune system as it acts as a lubricant, which moisturises the tissues in our body and allows us to do things like swallow, blink and clear our bowels.

“It also traps unwanted bacteria, viruses and allergens from entering our bodies and flushes them out. Mucus also fights against infection by facilitating the movement of antibodies or white blood cells to sites of infection and it regulates the body’s microbiome. Although, excessive mucus production can be a bother.

"This is where mucolytics can help. They work by breaking it down in the airways and lungs, allowing you to breathe more easily," she added.

"Mucolytics contain active ingredients like acetylcysteine, which thin the mucus to make it easier to cough up. They can be used for respiratory conditions, which typically cause thick or excessive mucus, and cystic fibrosis," she explained.

But, what do you do when snot changes from white to yellow or green?

“When mucus is thin and clear, it’s healthy, but when it changes colour – it’s time to see a health care professional,” advised Jennings.

What different colours of mucus mean:

Yellow is a sign of illness.

Green snot is an indication of infection. The mucus appears green because it contains neutrophils, white blood cells that release a greenish enzyme when fighting infections.

Blood-tinged or brown mucus is common with upper respiratory infections. The inside of your nose may become irritated and tiny veins may burst from all the blowing. Having a small amount of blood in your mucus is normal, but excessive bleeding is not.

Consult a doctor when:

You’ve had excess mucus for more than four weeks.

Your mucus is getting thicker and increasing in volume.

You have a fever.

You have chest pain.

You’re short of breath.

You’re coughing up blood.

You’re wheezing.

