Beat water retention with Rolene Strauss’s green smoothie recipe

Xanet Scheepers

There’s nothing more uncomfortable than feeling bloated when you are trying to shimmy into your favourite pair of jeans, leaving you feeling fat and self-conscious.

Don’t stress, that slice of pizza you had last night didn’t just go straight to your hips while you were sleeping.

The reason you are bloated can be blamed on water retention, which is caused by fluid build-up in body tissues.

There are many things that can cause water retention, including some serious health conditions, but more often than not it’s not serious and can be attributed to your lifestyle.

Your diet, sitting for long periods of time at work or on a long flight, hormone changes during pregnancy and even standing for too long can all lead to water retention.

If you are about to start your period, this could also explain why you are feeling heavier than usual.

While there’s no instant cure to take the bloat away, there are some steps you can take to get relief from the uncomfortable feeling:

Follow a balanced diet and limit food that are high in sodium (salt)

Keep a diary of what you are eating or drinking when you retain water so you can get behind the cause of it and cut whatever is causing it from your diet.

It might sound counter-intuitive, but drinking water can reduce your water weight. Medical News Today explains that dehydration can make your body hold on to extra water to make up for lack of incoming water.

Former Miss South Africa and Miss World, Rolene Strauss says when life gets busy, it’s a challenge for her to get all her veggies in, and that a day or two easily passes without her getting enough nutrients.

Her go to ‘remedy’ to get rid of water retention is a delicious home-made green smoothie.

“This green smoothie helps me get rid of water retention and ensures I get my 4-5 cups of good quality green veggies in,” the business woman and mom said.

How to make Rolene’s green smoothie:

*Serves 2

Ingredients:

2 green apples

2 cups celery

4 cups cucumber

2 cups spinach

1 avocado

Splash of lemon

Ice

Water as needed

Method:

Blend it all together and enjoy.