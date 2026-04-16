Slipper Day: How one day is changing the lives of children with critical illnesses

Step into kindness this May as Slipper Day brings hope to brave children fighting life-threatening illnesses.

South Africans are once again being called to swap their shoes for slippers in support of a cause that continues to change lives in meaningful ways. Slipper Day, taking place on 29 May, is more than just a fun, feel-good initiative.

It is a powerful movement driven by compassion, community and the urgent need to bring hope to children battling life-threatening illnesses.

At the heart of this campaign is Reach For A Dream, an organisation dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of children facing some of life’s toughest challenges.

Every sticker purchased and every pair of slippers worn contributes to something far greater than a single day of awareness. It helps ensure that hope reaches children who need it most.

The initiative highlights the importance of kindness and making a tangible difference. For many children undergoing difficult medical treatments, hope can be just as vital as medicine.

Through its work, Reach For A Dream is able to fulfil seven dreams a day for seriously ill children. These moments offer them joy, escape and renewed strength.

Medical professionals see first-hand the impact of these efforts. Dr Tholang Khumalo, a paediatrician and nephrologist, emphasised how these dreams can significantly improve a child’s medical journey, offering emotional relief during physically and mentally taxing times.

But perhaps the most powerful voices are those of the children themselves. Zinokhanyo Nyangule, a cancer survivor, shared a moving reflection during a panel discussion.

“More people need you than you need yourself,” she said, adding, “Who knew I’d have the opportunity to sit here and speak about my story.” Her words capture the essence of Slipper Day, a reminder that even the smallest act of kindness can ripple into something life-changing.

Picture: iStock

This year’s campaign also brings exciting incentives to encourage participation.

Supporters stand a chance to win prizes worth over R2 million through a scratch-and-win mechanism. Rewards include airtime, Biogen products and a variety of other lifestyle prizes, making it even easier to get involved while giving back.

Corporate partners are also stepping up, with organisations like Nedbank reinforcing the importance of measuring impact. Furthermore, they are encouraging South Africans to support the campaign digitally by purchasing virtual stickers online.

Retail partner The Character Group is playing a key role by selling official slippers for the cause. This allows supporters to wear their contribution proudly while directly supporting the initiative.

Ultimately, Slipper Day is a reminder that making a difference does not require grand gestures. It can start with something as simple as wearing slippers to work or school.

It is about choosing kindness, showing up for others and standing in solidarity with children fighting the biggest battles of their young lives.

As 29 May approaches, South Africans are encouraged to step in, show up and make every step count.