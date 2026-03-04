Why fasting strengthens your brain – and other benefits you never expected

March's season of sacrifice could be your ultimate mental stamina reset.

Across cultures and faiths, March has long been associated with fasting, reflection and spiritual discipline.

In South Africa’s multicultural society, many are fasting during Lent and Ramadan.

But beyond the religious significance lies a powerful psychological advantage that high performers are increasingly tapping into: healthy, controlled restraint trains the brain into sharper, calmer and more intentional habits.

According to mental fitness coach and neuroscience-based performance specialist Liezel van der Westhuizen, you do not need to fast for spiritual reasons to benefit from its cognitive power.

“Fasting is one of the oldest forms of cognitive training,” she explains. “It strengthens the brain’s ability to pause, regulate impulses and act from intention instead of emotion. That is mental stamina.”

She advises on how it can be done effectively.

The neuroscience behind restraint

When you voluntarily give up something, whether it is food, caffeine, social media or even reactive communication, measurable processes are activated in the brain.

Delayed gratification and dopamine reset

Modern life overstimulates the brain’s reward system. Notifications, quick online wins and constant stimulation flood dopamine pathways, training us to seek instant gratification.

Temporary restraint helps recalibrate that system.

Research in behavioural neuroscience shows that intentional pauses from reward-seeking behaviours strengthen executive control networks in the prefrontal cortex. In simple terms, you become less impulsive and more focused.

Yes, even endless scrolling can become addictive. The goal is not deprivation. It is learning to control the source of pleasure instead of being controlled by it.

Identity-based discipline

Van der Westhuizen believes mental fitness is not built on willpower alone, but on identity.

Every time you override an impulse, you reinforce the belief that you are someone capable of handling discomfort. That self-concept becomes powerful.

Identity-driven discipline lasts longer than motivation because it shifts you from reacting emotionally to acting intentionally.

Emotional discomfort tolerance

The first battle in fasting is rarely physical. It is emotional. Irritability. Urgency. Frustration when something you rely on is suddenly unavailable.

Sitting with that discomfort without reacting strengthens emotional regulation pathways in the brain. Over time, reactivity decreases. The nervous system becomes steadier. This is not about punishment. It is about training your response.

Why it matters in business and leadership

The benefits extend far beyond personal growth. In high-pressure sales or leadership environments, impulsive reactions can cost revenue and credibility.

Quick defensive replies, urgency-driven discounting and emotionally charged decisions often undermine long-term strategy. The professional who can pause before responding negotiates better, communicates more clearly and closes stronger deals.

In high-stakes conversations, the pause becomes power.

How to fast effectively for mental strength

You do not have to give up food to experience the benefits. Consider these practical resets:

Stop reacting instantly to emails

Eliminate multitasking for a set period daily

Avoid defensive communication

Limit doom scrolling to specific times

Practice saying no without over-explaining

Start small. Choose one behaviour for 21 days. Track how you feel. Notice your triggers. Replace impulsive habits with intentional pauses.

Hydrate properly, maintain balanced nutrition if you are fasting from food, and avoid extreme deprivation. The goal is sustainable discipline, not burnout.

Van der Westhuizen, who has completed multiple Ironman triathlons and even cycled across the Himalayas on a tandem bicycle with a blind athlete, embodies the principle she teaches. Endurance, she says, is not built in comfort.

March might traditionally be about sacrifice. But approached strategically, it can become your brain’s most powerful training ground.