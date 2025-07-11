Lifestyle

Judy J joins Oscar Mbo’s Ashmed Hour Records as first official signing

Judy J says she agreed to join Oscar Mbo's Ashmed Hour Records because she trusts the producer.

Judy J seated

Picture: Supplied

DJ and music producer Judy J is the first artist on Oscar Mbo’s record company, Ashmed Hour Records.

“Honestly, it’s overwhelming because yes, I’ve been pushing and trying to get out there, but honestly, what’s happening now I did not expect too soon,” Judy J told The Citizen at the launch of Ashmed Hour Records.

Real name Judy Mahlatji, the 23-year-old’s career has been on an upward trajectory in the last few years with DJing performances in Mzansi and abroad.

She performed in the UK at the Balcony Mix Africa event in London.

She made her debut at Spring Fiesta’s main stage in 2023 and has played sets at popular events, including We House Sundays. Furthermore, she was also on the line-up for DJ Fresh and Euphonik’s Oh Ship cruise.

Oscar Mbo’s Ashmed Hour Records

Judy says she agreed to join Oscar Mbo’s Ashmed Hour Records because she trusts the producer.

“Oscar Mbo is someone that I’ve known for quite some time. Even the people that I’ve been working with, they also know him, and they felt like handing me over to him was the safe thing to do.”

“It’s a very big platform for me, I feel like I have a lot of eyes… I have people that I mustn’t disappoint because it’s no longer about me alone,” shared Judy about being part of Ashmed Hour Records.

Judy’s first single under the new record label came out on Friday, titled Love Theory. The song draws inspiration from gospel as it samples Kirk Franklin’s song of the same name.

Ashmed Hour Records has a partnership with Universal Music Group (UMG) South Africa, which will see UMG provide Ashmed Hour Records with access to global marketing, resources and a broader network, paving the way for the newly launched label to expand its influence beyond South Africa’s borders.

“Ashmed Hour Records has always been about pushing the boundaries while staying true to our roots. Partnering with Universal Music gives us the platform to share our message and music with the world,” said Oscar Mbo.

