‘Mzansi’s never left me,’ says ‘Lucifer’ star Lesley Ann Brandt

South African actress Lesley Ann Brandt said that Mzansi never left her and she wants to give back to the country that gave her so much.

She will never give up her green mamba, never lose her South African accent, and no matter where actress Lesley Ann Brandt finds herself in the world, Mzansi will never leave her.

The actress, who starred in the hit Netflix series Lucifer, is a South African legend. She’s made it big in La La Land, sure, but Brandt is also the kind of person you could spend hours chinwagging with at a braai and talking everything from rugby to global geopolitics.

She also flies the South African flag high.

“I did not become as patriotic as I am until I left South Africa,” she said.

“There is a blood love I have for this country. It never leaves you. I tell my friends in Cape Town that they do not know what they have when they drive past that mountain every day. South Africa is unique and I am proud to be a brand ambassador for it wherever I go.”

She said this dawned on her after leaving the country and experiencing other spots around the world.

“In leaving, I really got to appreciate what we have as a community. There is grit, determination and an ability to laugh at ourselves. We are not perfect, but we are an example for the world when you look at what we have achieved.”

‘I will never give up my green mamba passport’

Brandt left South Africa in 1999 and eventually settled in Los Angeles where she has built a life, a family and career. In between, she also lived in New Zealand.

Her role as Mazikeen in Lucifer made her global hot property. Since then, in addition to a string of projects, she starred in The Walking Dead, playing a South African from Cape Town. She has also been developing her own slate of projects.

“I have two films and a television series set to shoot in South Africa,” she said.

She uses her platform not only to grow her career but also to promote South Africa wherever she goes, whether for a visit or to come and produce shows and films in the country.

“Our most prized possession is not gold or diamonds. It is our people. There is no place like South Africa, and I am proud to represent it wherever I go,” she said.

Giving back to the country that gave her culture, and her foundation is as important to Brandt as the next starring role.

She likes being hands on and making a difference at ground level. She is a board member of the Kay Mason Foundation, which supports children from disadvantaged communities by providing education, mentoring and holistic support. It was created by writer Richard Mason in memory of his sister Kay.

“I could easily have been one of these kids. I grew up on the Cape Flats and I know what life is about there. My family had different opportunities; I was fortunate, but I know it could have gone another way. That is why I feel a responsibility to give back.”

Giving back is important

More than four hundred young people have already passed through the foundation and many alumni remained actively involved, mentoring others and serving as ambassadors in their communities.

“We see them as little hummingbirds spreading the message,” Brandt said.

To raise funds, Brandt is helping to organise the Hummingbird Ball at Klein Constantia in March next year. It follows events in London and Los Angeles.

“We want to bring people together in the spirit of ubuntu. Investing in youth and education is the way out of poverty. But it must be real, in the trenches, not just words.”

Brandt is inspired by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi, their story of how they came together, and made magic for Mzansi.

“How do you get the guy who grew up on a farm to connect with the other who had no shoes and who is now the captain of our rugby team. That is the spirit of ubuntu and what we want to create, bringing people together and showing that investing in our youth and education is the way out of poverty.”

This December she plans to return to South Africa with her husband and son.

“He is eight years old and has never been to South Africa. I want him to have a proper South African Christmas. He asked me if Father Christmas, or as he calls it, Santa, comes to South Africa. I told him yes; he brings your presents and then stays for a braai. More importantly, I want him to see children who have less than he does but are happy. Humility is very important to me.”

