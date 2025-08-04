Minnie, known as Minnie Dlamini, has launched a R2.5 million lawsuit against controversial podcaster MacGyver "MacG" Mukwevho and his co-host Sol Phenduka.

This high-profile case puts the spotlight on gender-based discrimination in digital media and could set a landmark legal precedent.

South African television personality Dlamini accused Podcast and Chill presenters of hate speech and harassment.

Minnie Dlamini takes legal action to challenge misogyny

In court documents submitted last week, according to Sunday World, Dlamini is seeking legal accountability, demanding R1 million for herself and an additional R1.5 million to be donated to a women’s organisation.

According to Sunday World, the suit alleges hate speech, harassment, and gender-based discrimination. The most recent flashpoint occurred during a podcast episode. In it, MacG and Sol speculated about the reasons behind Dlamini’s past relationship failures.

In the discussion, MacG insinuated hygiene issues might have played a role. Dlamini called this offensive and unfounded claim “dehumanising” and “an attack on my dignity as a woman.”

R1 million for impairment of dignity

Dlamini is demanding R1 million for impairment of dignity and emotional distress. She also requests an additional R1.5 million to be paid to a women’s rights organisation of her choosing.

Her legal team argues that the comments amount to gender-based hate speech, violating South Africa’s laws on equality and non-discrimination.

“This isn’t just about me,” Dlamini said in a statement. “It’s about holding people accountable for normalising the degradation of women under the guise of entertainment. It’s time we draw a line.”

Dlamini further stated that the harassment began years ago but intensified. This occurred after she publicly supported fellow actress Amanda du-Pont, who accused entertainer Jub Jub of abuse in a separate high-profile case.

Since then, Dlamini alleges that the Podcast and Chill team has repeatedly targeted her with innuendo, mockery, and personal attacks.

Apology issued

In response to the controversy, MacG issued a public apology during a later episode. However, Dlamini rejected the gesture outright.

“Apologies without accountability mean nothing,” she said. “This is not a mistake, it’s a pattern. And patterns need to be broken through justice, not just PR.”

The matter has attracted national attention.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, issued a strongly worded statement condemning the podcast’s remarks. “What was said on that platform constitutes gender-based violence in the form of verbal abuse and public shaming,” Letsike stated.

“We have referred this matter to the South African Human Rights Commission and other relevant institutions for investigation.”

Legal experts say the lawsuit could set a significant precedent in South Africa’s rapidly growing digital media space.

“This is one of the first high-profile cases that brings podcasts and streaming media under legal scrutiny in terms of hate speech and discrimination,” said followers. They believe if Dlamini wins, it could pave the way for more regulatory oversight of online content.

Court-approved apology

Dlamini demands that the two issue a court-approved apology to her and women at large.

Each respondent is required to complete 50 hours of gender sensitisation sessions within six months. The Commission for Gender Equality, or an appointed institution or individual, will facilitate these sessions.

Furthermore, each respondent must also undertake 100 hours of unpaid service within six months. This service will occur at one or more institutions addressing gender-based violence, as designated by the Commission for Gender Equality.

Additionally, the respondents are collectively responsible for paying R1,500,000 to Women for Change, a non-profit organisation registered with the Department of Social Development, within 90 days. Dlamini is also seeking R1 million in damages from Mukhwevho and Phenduka for the violation of her dignity.

Most watched podcast

Despite the backlash, Podcast and Chill remains one of the most-watched online shows in South Africa. The show is known for its edgy, unfiltered content.

The show has previously courted controversy for remarks deemed transphobic. Homophobic remarks made during episode 220 of Podcast and Chill with MacG have also been criticised. Critics and advocacy groups alike have called these remarks misogynistic.

Neither MacG nor Sol Phenduka has made further public comments since Dlamini filed her court papers.

The Equality Court is expected to set a hearing date later this year.