Read all about it! Celeb meltdowns 2025: Court cases, cuffs and clout

From viral podcasts to jail cells, celebrity scandals dominated Mzansi headlines in 2025.

If South Africans love anything more than music and fame, it’s watching celebrities spiral, preferably in public. This is seen on social media or, better yet, in court.

Over the past year, The Citizen readers were treated to a buffet of controversy. Stars, politicians, podcasters, and rappers found themselves at the centre of scandals so outrageous they felt scripted.

From podcasters being hauled to court to rappers spending the festive season behind bars, here are the stories that had Mzansi refreshing timelines and comment sections nonstop.

Minnie Dlamini vs MacG and Sol Phenduka: Podcast banter turned legal nightmare

What started as crude jokes on Podcast and Chill quickly turned into one of the most explosive media scandals of the year.

After podcasters MacG and Sol Phenduka made vulgar comments about Minnie Dlamini’s private life and body, the backlash was swift and brutal.

Social media erupted, brands distanced themselves, and the conversation spilt far beyond entertainment pages. Dlamini hit back hard, filing a multimillion-rand Equality Court case for harassment, hate speech, and unfair discrimination.

The lawsuit sent shockwaves through podcasting circles, with many suddenly realising that “just joking” doesn’t hold up in court.

The scandal ultimately cost Phenduka his radio job. It also sparked nationwide debates about misogyny, accountability, and how far podcasters can push the envelope before it explodes in their faces.

Gayton McKenzie enters the chat and the courtroom

Just when the podcast saga couldn’t get messier, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie stepped in, opening a criminal case against the podcasters over what he described as unchecked vulgarity and moral decay in digital media.

McKenzie’s move divided the country. Some hailed him as a moral crusader finally holding podcasters accountable.

Others accused him of grandstanding and policing free speech. Either way, his involvement turned an entertainment scandal into a political flashpoint. This proved once again that in South Africa, celebrity drama rarely stays in one lane.

Rachel Kolisi’s divorce: Love, loss and legal settlements

Few stories shocked the nation quite like the confirmation of Rachel Kolisi’s divorce from Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Once celebrated as Mzansi’s golden couple, the split sent fans into emotional overdrive.

What followed was intense speculation around divorce settlements, assets, and custody, with social media dissecting every move, post, and silence.

While Rachel kept her dignity intact publicly, the story highlighted how even the most admired love stories can unravel under pressure. It also showed how South Africans consume heartbreak as entertainment.

The divorce became less about rugby royalty and more about the price of living your life in the public eye.

Scotts Maphuma’s attitude problem: From fan favourite to public enemy

Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma learned the hard way that in the age of viral outrage, refusing a selfie can cost you more than goodwill.

After videos surfaced of the artist allegedly dismissing fans and reacting poorly to photo requests, the internet turned on him. Promoters pulled gigs, fans called him arrogant, and even fellow musicians weighed in, including Makhadzi, whose attempt to defend him only made things messier.

The scandal became a cautionary tale: in South Africa, fame is rented, and fans expect full access.

Shebeshxt spending New Year’s behind bars

As fireworks light up the skies for most South Africans, controversial rapper Shebeshxt will be ringing in the New Year from behind prison bars.

After his bail bid collapsed, the hitmaker faced the reality of spending the festive season in jail. This was a dramatic fall for an artist known for chaos, controversy, and viral moments. The story dominated headlines as fans debated whether his legal troubles were self-inflicted or a harsh example of celebrity excess catching up fast.

Either way, jail cells replaced champagne bottles, and the internet had opinions.

Gangster couture in court: The Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala spectacle

Courtrooms aren’t usually fashion destinations, until Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala arrived.

Accused alleged underworld figure Matlala turned court appearances into must-see events. South Africans tuned in not just for legal developments but for the designer outfits, confidence, and gangster bravado on display.

Dubbed “gangster couture”, the spectacle blurred the lines between crime reporting and lifestyle fascination. Social media dissected every outfit, while critics questioned why alleged criminal figures are treated like celebrities.

Justice or fashion week? Mzansi watched regardless.

When fame, ego and consequences collide

From podcast studios to prison cells and courtrooms doubling as runways, these scandals revealed one thing clearly. South African celebrity culture thrives on chaos.

For The Citizen readers, the drama wasn’t just entertainment; it was a mirror reflecting power, privilege, downfall, and accountability. And if the past year proved anything, it’s that in Mzansi, the next scandal is never far away.

And when it hits? We’ll all be watching.