Recipe of the day: Easy-to-make sushi for dinner

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

3 minute read

7 August 2025

07:23 pm

Looking to impress at dinner? Today's recipe features easy-to-make sushi that brings the flavors of Japan right to your kitchen.

Avo Sushi

Avo sushi. Picture: Supplied

Perfect for beginners and seasoned cooks alike, this sushi recipe will have everyone raving about your culinary skills.

Get ready to roll up some deliciousness and enjoy a fun, interactive dining experience!

Sushi Dinner

Makes 6

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 3 seaweed sheets, cut in half
  • 180ml (¾ cup) cooked sushi or plain rice, at room temperature
  • 1 avocado
  • Salt and pepper
  • 6 shelled prawns, cooked
  • 15ml (1 tbsp) sweet chilli sauce
  • 45ml (3 tbsp) pickled ginger
  • 30ml (2 tbsp) sushi mayo
  • 1 spring onion, thinly sliced
  • 7.5ml (½ tbsp) sesame seeds, toasted
  • Soy sauce, to serve

Method:

  1. Top the seaweed with rice. Slice and chop the avocado into different shapes to create interest. Arrange the rice. Season with salt and pepper.
  2. Combine the prawns and sweet chilli sauce. Place on top with the pickled ginger, mayo, spring onions, and sesame seeds. Serve with soy sauce.

Variations:

Make wasabi mayo by stirring 2.5ml (½ tsp) wasabi into the mayo.

Supplied by: www.avocado.co.za

