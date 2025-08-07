Looking to impress at dinner? Today's recipe features easy-to-make sushi that brings the flavors of Japan right to your kitchen.

Perfect for beginners and seasoned cooks alike, this sushi recipe will have everyone raving about your culinary skills.

Get ready to roll up some deliciousness and enjoy a fun, interactive dining experience!

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Fire-toasted pizza jaffle with Italian salami

Sushi Dinner

Makes 6

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

3 seaweed sheets, cut in half

180ml (¾ cup) cooked sushi or plain rice, at room temperature

1 avocado

Salt and pepper

6 shelled prawns, cooked

15ml (1 tbsp) sweet chilli sauce

45ml (3 tbsp) pickled ginger

30ml (2 tbsp) sushi mayo

1 spring onion, thinly sliced

7.5ml (½ tbsp) sesame seeds, toasted

Soy sauce, to serve

Method:

Top the seaweed with rice. Slice and chop the avocado into different shapes to create interest. Arrange the rice. Season with salt and pepper. Combine the prawns and sweet chilli sauce. Place on top with the pickled ginger, mayo, spring onions, and sesame seeds. Serve with soy sauce.

Variations:

Make wasabi mayo by stirring 2.5ml (½ tsp) wasabi into the mayo.

Supplied by: www.avocado.co.za