Recipe of the day: Home-baked curried mushroom hand pies

For the crust:

In a large bowl, combine the flour and salt.

Mix the butter into the flour using your fingertips to create a wet, sand-like texture.

Add the eggs and mix with a fork until the dough is just coming together.

Gradually add water, a spoonful at a time, just until the mixture holds together.

Don’t overwork the dough.

Shape into a large disc and cover in plastic wrap.

Refrigerate the dough for at least 30 minutes, or make in advance the night before.