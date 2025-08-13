Lifestyle

Recipe of the day: Lemony avocado pea pasta

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

13 August 2025

07:29 pm

Bright, zesty, and utterly refreshing, Lemony Avocado Pea Pasta is a celebration of spring flavours in every bite.

LEMONY AVOCADO PEA PASTA, Picture supplied

LEMONY AVOCADO PEA PASTA, Picture supplied

Creamy avocado blends with sweet peas and a splash of fresh lemon to create a vibrant, wholesome sauce that coats tender pasta perfectly – an easy, nutritious dish that's sure to become a weeknight favourite.

Prep: 10 Min

  • Cook: 15 Min
  • Ready in: 35 Min

2 Servings

Ingredients

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

140 g spaghetti

2 large ripe avocados, peeled and diced

100 g frozen petits pois or garden peas

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

4 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

50 ml avocado oil or extra virgin olive oil

Method:

Sprinkle the dill and the remaining Parmesan over the top and serve immediately.

Bring a large pan of lightly salted water to the boil and cook spaghetti according to instructions on the packaging.

Add the peas for the last 2-3 minutes. Drain and reserve ¼ cup of the cooking water.

Toss the pasta and peas with diced avocado and cooking water, and stir in the lemon zest and 3 tablespoons of the Parmesan, the reserved cooking water and the avocado oil.

Season with salt and pepper, and then pile it into two serving bowls.

Recipe of the day: Lemony avocado pea pasta

LEMONY AVOCADO PEA PASTA, Picture supplied

Creamy avocado blends with sweet peas and a splash of fresh lemon to create a vibrant, wholesome sauce that coats tender pasta perfectly,an easy, nutritious dish that’s sure to become a weeknight favorite.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi
  • Prep Time: 10 minutes
  • Total Time: 10 minutes
  • Cuisine: pasta

Ingredients

Scale
  • 140 g spaghetti
  • 2 large ripe avocados, peeled and diced
  • 100 g frozen petits pois or garden peas
  • Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
  • 4 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
  • 50 ml avocado oil or extra virgin olive oil
  • Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

Instructions

  1. Bring a large pan of lightly salted water to the boil and cook spaghetti according to instructions on the packaging.
  2. Add the peas for the last 2-3 minutes. Drain and reserve ¼ cup of the cooking water.
  3. Toss the pasta and peas with diced avocado, and cooking water, stir in the lemon zest and 3 tablespoons of the Parmesan, the reserved cooking water and the avocado oil.
  4. Season with salt and pepper, and then pile it into two serving bowls.
  5. Sprinkle the dill and the remaining Parmesan over the top and serve immediately.

