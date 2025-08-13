Recipe of the day: Lemony avocado pea pasta

Bright, zesty, and utterly refreshing, Lemony Avocado Pea Pasta is a celebration of spring flavours in every bite.

Creamy avocado blends with sweet peas and a splash of fresh lemon to create a vibrant, wholesome sauce that coats tender pasta perfectly – an easy, nutritious dish that’s sure to become a weeknight favourite.

Prep: 10 Min

Cook: 15 Min

Ready in: 35 Min

2 Servings

Ingredients

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

140 g spaghetti

2 large ripe avocados, peeled and diced

100 g frozen petits pois or garden peas

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

4 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

50 ml avocado oil or extra virgin olive oil

Method:

Sprinkle the dill and the remaining Parmesan over the top and serve immediately.

Bring a large pan of lightly salted water to the boil and cook spaghetti according to instructions on the packaging.

Add the peas for the last 2-3 minutes. Drain and reserve ¼ cup of the cooking water.

Toss the pasta and peas with diced avocado and cooking water, and stir in the lemon zest and 3 tablespoons of the Parmesan, the reserved cooking water and the avocado oil.

Season with salt and pepper, and then pile it into two serving bowls.