Recipe of the day: Roast chicken on the coals

The slow cooking process allows the skin to become crispy while the meat remains juicy and tender.

Roast chicken on the coals is a culinary experience that brings out the rich, smoky flavours of grilled meat.

This method involves marinating a whole chicken in a blend of spices and herbs before being expertly secured on a spit or nestled among hot coals.

As the chicken roasts, it absorbs the smoky aroma from the coals, enhancing its flavour. Perfect for backyard barbecues or outdoor gatherings, roast chicken on the coals offers a delicious, communal dining experience that is sure to impress.

Enjoy!

SERVES 6-8

Ingredients :

1 large chicken

30ml traditional braai mix spice

2 quartered lemons

A handful of bay leaves

30ml olive oil

Method :

Season the chicken with the braai mix. Fill the cavity with lemons and bay leaves. Tie the legs together with a kitchen string.

Rub the chicken with olive oil.

Move the braai coals to the side.

Braai the chicken on the grill next to the coals, with the lid closed but the air vents open.

Braai for 20 minutes at a time with the breast side up. With the legs facing the coals, turn the chicken around (not over) so that the wings are towards the coals. Turn the chicken every 20 minutes for about one hour and 20 minutes until cooked.

Test if the chicken is cooked by piercing the thickest part of the leg. If clear juices run out, it is cooked.

Supplied by: Farmer’s Weekly