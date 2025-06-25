Recipe of the day : Muhammara and mushrooms

Muhammara and mushrooms is a perfect amalgamation of roasted red peppers, walnuts, breadcrumbs, garlic, and a splash of pomegranate molasses.

This vibrant, earthy, and slightly sweet spread is traditionally enjoyed with bread or vegetables.

However, when paired with mushrooms, it opens up a whole new dimension of culinary delight.

Ingredients :

For the muhammara:

4 large red bell peppers

100 g walnuts

30 g fresh breadcrumbs

1 tbsp Aleppo pepper

50ml lemon juice

2 tbsp tahini

½ tsp sweet smoked paprika

2 tsp pomegranate molasses

2 tbsp olive oil

For the mushrooms:

500 g Portabellini mushrooms, thickly sliced

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 cloves garlic minced

1 small chilli finely diced

2 tbsp fresh coriander chopped

To serve:

6 pita breads/flatbreads warmed & charred

Mixed olives

Pickled onions

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

For the Muhammara:

Heat the oven on grill and move the rack to the upper third.

Slice the bell peppers into quarters, discarding the core and cutting out any white veins.

Rub them with a little olive oil and place them on a baking tray.

Grill in the oven until skins are very charred and flesh is softened, about 15 minutes.

Transfer the bell peppers to a bowl and cover them tightly with clingfilm so they can steam.

When cool enough to handle, peel and discard the skins.

Lightly toast walnuts in a dry pan.

Keep a small handful (about 20g) aside to crumble on top of the dip before serving.

Stir in all the spices, and cook for another minute, while stirring constantly, until very fragrant.

Pour in the tinned tomatoes and sugar.

Increase the heat to a simmer.

Add the chickpeas and cook, maintaining a gentle simmer, for about 10–15 minutes, allowing the flavours to develop and the sauce to thicken.

Pulse bell peppers, toasted walnuts, breadcrumbs, Aleppo pepper, lemon juice, tahini, paprika, pomegranate molasses and olive oil in a food processor until mostly smooth.

Season the muhammara lightly with salt.

Plate in a shallow bowl and finish with reserved crumbled walnuts, a drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of Aleppo pepper.

For the mushrooms:

The mushroom cooking juices that accumulate at the bottom of the air fryer make an excellent dressing/sauce.

Place mushrooms in a mixing bowl. Drizzle with the olive oil, soy sauce and balsamic. Scatter over the garlic, chilli and freshly ground black pepper. Toss to coat the mushrooms well in the mixture. Preheat air fryer to 190˚C. Place mushrooms in the air fryer basket and air fry for 4–5 minutes, depending on their size. When golden brown and tender, remove from the air fryer.

Supplied by:mushroominfo.co.za