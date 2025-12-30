Siya Kolisi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Gerda Steyn, and the mentors who make them champions

Behind every great South African athlete is a guiding hand, and for Siya Kolisi, that hand belongs to Rassie Erasmus.

In South Africa, sport is never just about trophies. It’s about journeys, belief and the people who stand beside athletes long before the world starts cheering.

A new global study on athlete support by fashion brand Adidas shines a spotlight on how encouragement, or the lack of it, can shape sporting careers.

For Mzansi’s most-loved sports stars, mentorship has proven to be the ultimate game-changer.

At the heart of this story are Siya Kolisi and coach and mentor Rassie Erasmus, a partnership that has redefined leadership in South African rugby.

From humble beginnings to lifting the biggest trophies in world rugby, their relationship goes far beyond coach and captain. It is rooted in trust, honesty and a shared understanding of what it means to carry a nation’s hopes.

Rassie has often reflected on their journey together, recently reminding Siya that they’ve come a long way, saying, “We’ve certainly done a few things. I think we can go again.”

For Kolisi, these words matter. They speak to growth, patience and the idea that success is not a destination but an evolving process. In a sporting world often obsessed with instant wins, their bond represents longevity, perspective and belief in the bigger picture.

Kolisi’s rise from Zwide in Gqeberha to global rugby icon is well documented, but it is the steady presence of mentors like Rassie that helped him believe he belonged on the world stage. Their story underscores a simple truth: elite performance thrives when athletes feel supported, understood and challenged in the right ways.

ALSO READ:‘SA looks good on you’: Siya Kolisi back from Seychelles Christmas for Rachel John’s birthday?

Mentorship beyond the field

Relebohile Mofokeng with his father Sechaba. Photo: Supplied



Across Mzansi, similar stories are playing out. Young football sensation Bafana Bafana and Pirates player Relebohile Mofokeng continues to shine not just because of raw talent, but because of the grounding influence of his parents.

Raised with strong values and constant reminders of where he comes from, Mofokeng’s journey from Sharpeville to professional football reflects how family mentorship builds resilience.

Gerda Steyn produced another memorable performance to win the Two Oceans ultra-marathon for the fifth time in succession. Picture: Peter Heeger/Gallo Images

Long-distance running queen Gerda Steyn credits her inner circle for keeping her mentally strong in a sport defined by isolation and endurance. Meanwhile, surfer Toni McCann leans on her support system to navigate the highs and lows of competitive sport, proving that even individual athletes never truly stand alone.

The power of positive support

Research shows that many athletes face unhelpful pressure from the sidelines, criticism, unrealistic expectations, and negative commentary that can push them away from sport altogether. In contrast, positive mentorship encourages confidence, consistency and long-term participation.

For South Africa’s sports stars, the message is clear: greatness is rarely achieved alone. Whether it’s a coach reminding you how far you’ve come or parents standing firm through the early struggles, belief is the ultimate performance enhancer.

In Mzansi, mentorship isn’t just shaping champions, it’s shaping legacies.