Somizi and Sosoboy Fosho give back to the community of Mdantsane

This festive season wasn't just about red carpets and packed performance schedules for Sosoboy Fosho and Somizi; it was about showing up where it mattered most.

Quietly and without fanfare, the Sosoboy Fosho Foundation and the Somizi Foundation spent the closing months of the year giving back to vulnerable communities in the Eastern Cape. They chose people over publicity and humanity over headlines.

Their journey began in November in Unit P, Mdantsane, where they visited struggling families facing daily hardship. Instead of a brief drop-off, the artists took time to sit, chat and connect.

The most emotional moments came while spending time with the elderly women of the community. These grannies often hold households together.

Grocery hampers were handed over, but more importantly, so was recognition. These women were seen, thanked and honoured for carrying families through tough times.

For Sosoboy Fosho, giving back isn’t something he turns on for the festive season. It’s a personal value. He has often spoken about how success feels empty if it doesn’t ripple outward. This is especially true for those living on the margins. The Mdantsane visit was a reminder. Dignity and compassion can mean just as much as material support.

December brought major wins on the professional front. Sosoboy Fosho walked away with Best Styled Video and Best Hip-Hop Video at the Annual Eminent Music Video Awards in Mpumalanga. It was a moment that confirmed his growing influence in South African hip-hop. But instead of celebrating only with champagne and selfies, he chose to redirect the moment.

Together with Somizi, he returned to the Eastern Cape, this time to Masizakhe Children’s Home. The festive visit was filled with laughter, toys, shared meals and unfiltered joy.

It wasn’t a staged moment; it was messy, loud and full of life. For a few hours, the children were simply kids enjoying Christmas, and that, both artists agreed, was the real gift.

Somizi reflected that the festive season is about love, kindness, and showing up. This is especially important for those who are often forgotten when celebrations roll around.