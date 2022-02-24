Daily hacks: How to clean your cellphone and phone cover

Lerato Maimela

With our busy lives and super busy schedules, it is easy to neglect the hygiene of our belongings, especially our mobile phones.

Our phones are usually always in our hands, which means that they are one of the biggest targets when it comes to collecting germs and dirt which we encounter on a daily basis.

These cleaning hacks will help you properly clean and disinfect your phones regularly to ensure that they do not collect all the germs and dirt which could pose a threat to your health.

Disinfecting your cellphone

The 21st Century Repairs TikTok page has shared a hack on how to disinfect your phone from germs and dirt.

In the video, they start off by mixing soap and water in a plastic spray bottle. They then spray the mixture directly onto the phone from a distance to ensure that they do not get any water into the speakers of the phone.

They then wipe the phone dry with a microfiber cloth to ensure that the screen is completely clean, and does not have any streaks or smudges from the liquid.

Cleaning out your speakers

Kyle has shared his hack on how he cleans out the speakers of his phone without damaging the phone.

He begins by laying out the tools he will be using, which are: a bottle filled with toothpicks, some earbuds, an old toothbrush, a harder small brush for the stubborn dirt stuck deep inside the speakers, as well as some rubbing alcohol.

Kyle starts off by soaking up the rubbing alcohol onto the old toothbrush and then brushing the dirt out of the speakers, in a motion that ensures that he brushes away from the speakers and not into the speakers.

He then makes use of the smaller, tougher brush to get deeper into the speakers and get the tough dirt out of the speakers.

Once that step is done, he then makes use of a toothpick to get rid of the dirt that is stuck around the frame of the speakers of the phone.

To finish off the cleaning process, he then makes use of the toothbrush once again to ensure that he has scrubbed all the dirt away from the speakers of the phone.

Cleaning your phone cover

The Random Facts TikTok page has shared their hack on how they get their old clear cases looking new and bright again.

They start off by tossing the case into a sink, and then squeezing some toothpaste directly onto the case. They then add dish soap, salt, vinegar and water to the sink, and then let the phone case soak in the ingredients for about 15 minutes before scrubbing the case.