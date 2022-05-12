ASUS unveils new series of Vivobook & Zenbook laptops

Faizel Patel

ASUS has unveiled its new 2022 line-up of Vivobook Pro series, Vivobook S series and Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Artist Edition laptops at an online launch event entitled The Pinnacle of Performance.

The company said the diverse new portfolio of the powerful creator and lifestyle Vivobook laptops is designed to reflect the fact that ASUS cares about what is most important to its users.

“Great performance for daily productivity, good display quality for entertainment, and long-lasting battery life are universal needs for almost any user, so the 2022 Vivobook line-up puts all of these features at centre stage.”

ASUS said the Vivobook Pro series for aspiring creators is packed with high-performance components and innovative features, including the latest 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series or AMD Ryzen 6000 H-Series CPUs, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti graphics, ASUS IceCool Pro cooling systems for up to 140-watt combined thermal design power (TDP), the world’s first 16-inch 3.2K 120 Hz OLED display, and the ASUS DialPad virtual rotary control.

“For those requiring the highest performance possible in a thin and light form factor, the sleek Vivobook S series offers the latest 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series and AMD Ryzen 6000 H-Series CPUs with ASUS IceCool thermal technology for up to 45 W TDP CPU performance, and includes the world’s first 14.5-inch and 15.6-inch 2.8K 120 Hz OLED displays. “

Also announced at the event were the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Philip Colbert Edition and the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Steven Harrington Edition, two extraordinary limited-edition versions of the vivaciously.

Vivobook Series

The affordable, high-performance Vivobook Pro series is designed for aspiring creators.

Vivobook S series laptops are the thinnest and lightest in the Vivobook family, with a chassis profile measuring just 17.9 mm thin and weighing from as little as 1.6 kg and offer performance levels normally associated with much bulkier models

The Vivobook Pro series features 120 Hz OLED displays, up to Intel Core i9 H-Series or AMD Ryzen 9 H-Series CPUs; ASUS DialPad.

The Vivobook S series is an ultrathin and light laptop with up to 120 Hz OLED displays, Intel Core i7 H-Series or AMD Ryzen 9 H-Series CPUs.

The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Artist Editions is a limited-edition laptop created with world-renowned artists Philip Colbert and Steven Harrington.

Zenbook Series

During the event, ASUS also unveiled its all-new 2022 line-up of high-performance Zenbook Pro and Zenbook S series laptops.

The new Zenbook Pro and Zenbook S portfolios include standard, convertible and dual-display laptops ranging in size from 13 inches to 17.3 inches, all featuring a modern new design and the latest high-performance 12th Generation Intel Core H-Series processors or AMD Ryzen 6000 H-Series processors, up to GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs with the benefits of the NVIDIA Studio ecosystem, along with a dazzling array of performance- and productivity-enhancing innovations.

The 2022 Zenbook Pro and Zenbook S series of premium laptops all feature a completely new ‘modern Zen’ look, giving them an uncluttered, sophisticated appearance, with new details such as stepped diamond-cut edge highlights and the new ASUS monogram ‘A’ lid logo.

Continuing the Zenbook tradition, the emphasis is on elegance and portability combined with class-leading performance.

The flagship model in the new line-up is the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED with innovative design features all designed to aid on-the-go creativity, including the AAS Ultra mechanism for maximum performance.

The outstanding power and performance of Zenbook 16X OLED e packed into a compact 2.4 kg unibody — CNC-machined for solidity from super-tough aerospace-grade 6000-series aluminium alloy — that’s just 16.9 mm slim.

The new Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is a compact dual-screen creator laptop that’s also the world’s first 14.5-inch 2.8K 120 Hz OLED laptop.

It features a bigger and brighter next-gen 12.7-inch ScreenPad Plus secondary touchscreen, combined with the AAS Ultra auto-tilting design that improves both cooling and ergonomics.

In addition to the flagship 14.5-inch and 16-inch models, the Zenbook Pro series also includes the new 15.6-inch Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502) convertible laptop, and Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702), the first-ever 17.3-inch Zenbook. The Zenbook Pro series offers users the ultimate power in a compact and elegant form factor.

The ultrathin, ultralight Zenbook S series also gains two new 13.3-inch models designed for the ultimate portability: the convertible Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED, and Zenbook S 13 OLED, the world’s lightest 13.3-inch OLED laptop.

With the outstanding power efficiency and high-capacity batteries of the new Zenbook S series, users no longer have to choose between performance and battery life.

South African Availability:

ASUS has announced that only two models will be arriving in South Africa, the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED and Zenbook Pro 16X OLED.

Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)

The Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is an Intel Evo-certified powerhouse that lets creators turn up their creative powers to the max.

The flagship up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and creator-grade NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU is cooled for extreme performance — up to an 85-watt combined TDP — by ASUS IceCool Plus technology, aided by the innovative AAS Ultra mechanism, which vents the chassis efficiently and also tilts the next-generation ScreenPad Plus secondary touchscreen to a comfortable angle for an immersive visual experience.

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) will be available from July 2022 and retail for 44,999 via the newly launched ASUS eCommerce Store.

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)

Powered by 12th Generation Intel Core™ processors and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Zenbook Pro 16X OLED delivers extreme mobile performance and is full of innovations to help maximize productivity on the go.

The AAS Ultra mechanism automatically raises and tilts the keyboard to ensure a comfortable typing angle, and also enhances overall system cooling by allowing more hot air to dissipate.

Other innovative and upgraded features include the all-new White-RGB intelligent lighting system that enables smart interactivity features, ASUS Dial, and an enlarged touchpad with haptic feedback for click-anywhere convenience.

The ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) will be available from July 2022 and retail for R59,999 via the newly launched ASUS eCommerce Store.

