These are the best internet on the go options

Bryan Turner

Several mobile networks offer a range of plans, but navigating these plans can be tricky with all the Ts and Cs, as well as technical limitations. The most appropriate hardware solution is a Mi-Fi (mobile Wi-Fi) hotspot device. This creates an immediate Wi-Fi network from a SIM card that’s inside it. These are often available alongside data contracts for a nominal price.

If you’re looking for a cheaper solution, a cellphone with an additional SIM slot (like dual SIM) can provide the means to connect with a mobile hotspot.

ALSO SEE: Six ways to tell if you have been hacked

For future-proofing one’s mobile experience, look out for deals on 5G Mi-Fi routers. The 5G provides a significantly faster experience, and can still connect to 4G and 3G networks when one is outside of 5G coverage. Right now, these can only be acquired through “parallel” or “grey” imports.

Choosing a network is also important, with some networks having better pricing and coverage than others. The most obvious network to head for is Rain, which offers unlimited LTE connectivity at a limited speed of 10Mbps. This is adequate for video calls, but streaming is limited to a measly 360p.

Another option is Telkom, which offers LTE bundles at an affordable rate. But be warned: it’s only LTE, so if you cross over into a 3G-only zone, the connection will stop. Ultimately, check the coverage maps of the providers in your area to see if they will deliver on what you pay them.