Daily hack: How to hide your ‘sensitive’ pics, videos and info on your phone

Whether you are cheating on your partner, or simply want to keep certain photos, videos and documents hidden from prying eyes, there’s an app that can keep your ‘sensitive’ information hidden from the naked eye.

However, internet users seem to think the only people who would benefit from this app are the ones cheating on their partners.

American influencer and podcast host, Sam “Nugget” Dababneh brought the existence of these fake digital calculators to the fore in a TikTok video that has since gone viral.

“If you’re dating a guy, and you go into his phone and type in the word ‘calculator’ and he has two calculator apps, he’s cheating on you,” the TikToker said on the social media platform.

Many web users reacted to Dababneh’s revelations by sharing their own misadventures with these fake calculator apps. “It’s all true. Now I’m in the process of getting a divorce,” says one. Others are dumbfounded when they learn how these apps are really being used. One user posted that her ex said his second supposed calculator app was for saving financial documents he wanted to keep secret when traveling.

How to use the fake calculator app

But despite what TikTok users say, fake calculator apps were not designed to facilitate adultery. But rather, to protect users’ personal documents from prying (and malicious) eyes.

Take the Calculator# Hide Photos Videos app, available on iOS. It takes the appearance of a digital calculator but serves to hide your photos, videos, documents, notes, contacts and passwords from curious individuals and hackers.

And it’s the same story with Calculator – Photo Vault, available on Android. This digital vault is password-protected to lock away your confidential files as safely as possible. This application has already been downloaded more than 10 million times, according to data from Google Play.

There’s no evidence that users downloading these applications are doing so with the intention of cheating on their partners. If some factors can potentially put people on the path to infidelity, a team of international researchers used artificial intelligence to determine if adultery is objectively predictable.

The result: it is not, although factors such as the length of a romantic relationship and a couple’s degree of sexual satisfaction are good indicators of the level of commitment of the partners and the efforts they are willing to make. TikTok users can rest assured that mobile applications are not among the variables identified by the researchers.