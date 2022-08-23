Apple plans to manufacture new iPhone 14 in India

Faizel Patel

With less than a month before Apple launches its range of iPhones 14’s, it’s emerged that the Cupertino company plans to start manufacturing the devices in India as the US tech giant seeks alternatives to China.

This after Xi administration’s clashes with Washington and lockdowns across the country disrupted production.

According to Reuters, Bloomberg reports the tech giant has been working with suppliers to ramp up production in India and shorten the lag in manufacturing new models from the typical six to nine months for previous launches.

According to the report, Apple’s Taiwan-based supplier Foxconn has studied the process of shipping items from China and assembling the the new devices at its plant outside southern Indian city of Chennai.

The reports adds that production of the first iPhone 14s from India is likely to be completed in late-October or November.

Reuters report Apple has been shifting some areas of the devices production from China to other markets including India, the world’s second-biggest smartphone market, and is also planning to assemble iPad tablets there

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Meanwhile, Apple is set to hold its iPhone 14 event on 7 September, and will unveil next-generation iPhones, Watch Series 8 and other products and services.

The company will reveal the new product in an online launch on that date, before it goes on sale around a week and a half later.

Some staff in Apple’s stores have been told to prepare for a release on 16 September, the same report claimed, which would fit with Apple’s usual schedule for releases.

The tech giant is set to release four iPhone 14 models, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch Pro and a 6.7-inch Pro Max.

Reports said the standard new models are expected to get few changes, but the iPhone 14 Pro models will include updated camera technology.

