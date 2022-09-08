VIDEO: Apple unveils updated AirPods Pro with touch control

Faizel Patel

Apple unveiled the second-generation AirPods Pro with an upgraded H2 chip that provides up to twice as much active noise cancellation and more.

The new AirPods were launched at the Steve Jobs Theatre at the tech giants Cupertino Campus in California on Wednesday.

Apple said with a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier, AirPods Pro now offer richer bass and crystal-clear sound across a wider range of frequencies.

The new AirPods Pro look similar to the original but now boasts a Touch Control feature on the stem which allows users to adjust the volume with a swipe up or down.

Press the stem to change the music, answer phone calls, and more, or say “Hey Siri” to make requests hands-free.

The improved, built-in skin-detect sensor more accurately turns on or off playback, and delivers better battery life.

The silicone ear tips are now available in a new XS size alongside small, medium, and large.

With Personalised Spatial Audio, the AirPods listening experience is even more immersive.

Users perceive sound individually, based on the size and shape of their head and ears. Using the TrueDepth camera on iPhone, users can create a personal profile for Spatial Audio that delivers a listening experience precisely tuned just for them.

Users can enjoy Personalised Spatial Audio with music, movies, and TV shows — with dynamic head tracking — across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

AirPods Pro offer 1.5 hours of additional listening time over the first generation, for a total of up to six hours with Active Noise Cancellation.

Using the case for four additional charges, users can enjoy up to 30 hours of total listening time with Active Noise Cancellation — a full six hours more than the previous generation.

For more flexibility when traveling, customers can now charge AirPods Pro with an Apple Watch charger, in addition to a MagSafe charger, Qi-certified charging mat, or the Lightning cable.

Pricing and Availability

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will be available to order for £249 from apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app in the US and more than 50 other countries and regions starting Friday, September 9, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 23.

