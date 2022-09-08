WATCH: Apple Fitness+ will no longer require an Apple Watch

Faizel Patel

Tech giant Apple announced that Apple Fitness+, will be available for all iPhone users to subscribe to and enjoy, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch.

The update will be available later this fall, in all 21 countries where the service is offered.

On Monday, September 12, Fitness+ will introduce the fourth season of Time to Walk featuring new guests, including award-winning actor Regina Hall, Latin Grammy winner Nicky Jam, and Emmy Award-winning performer Leslie Jordan.

Time to Run will kick off its second season exploring new locations such as Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, Mexico City, and Queenstown, New Zealand.

That same day, Fitness+ will also launch the latest Artist Spotlight series with workouts featuring the music of Mary J. Blige, The Rolling Stones, and The Weekend.

Additionally, Fitness+ will debut its newest Collection, Pilates for More Than Your Core, and expand its team of world-class trainers by introducing a new Yoga trainer, Dice Iida-Klein.

Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies said since launching just under two years ago, the company has had heard incredible feedback from users on what a difference Fitness+ is making in their lives.

“We are thrilled to bring the award-winning service to even more people by making Fitness+ available to all iPhone users later this fall, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch. We can’t wait for more people around the world to stay motivated toward their fitness and wellness goals, and live a healthier day.”

Watch the full Apple Event here:

Throughout the fall, Fitness+ will introduce new episodes of Time to Walk, an inspiring audio experience on Apple Watch designed to help people walk more often, featuring some of the world’s most interesting and influential people who share stories, photos, and music with Fitness+ users.

Time to Walk has featured 58 guests to date, including Prince William, Malala Yousafzai, Christopher Meloni, Draymond Green, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, and many others.

Pricing and Availability

Apple Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for £9.99 per month or £79.99 per year, and can be shared with up to five other family members.

ALSO READ: Apple unveils updated AirPods Pro with touch control