There’s a bot in my house! Parent checklist for safer AI use at home

From Iris the tutor robot to homework tool, AI is moving into mainstream education - and families need practical rules, not panic...

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a future concept that only belongs in tech headlines. It’s starting to rear its head in everyday learning, from homework help and research to study planning and writing support.

No wonder parents are looking for ways to address the following question: How do I let my child use AI without it becoming risky, misleading or a shortcut that undermines learning?

AI: Learning support rather than shortcut

At Teneo Online School, where pupils already use digital tools as part of daily schooling, the academic team cautioned against “banning AI” or “allowing its uncontrolled use”.

According to SACAI FET Phase Head at Teneo Online, Lientjie Pelser, AI – like any powerful tool – should be introduced with clear boundaries, age-appropriate rules and a structured approach to learning.

Children should be made aware from the start of the pitfalls of using AI without boundaries. Picture: iStock

“Parents worry that AI will either do the work for children or expose them to things they’re not ready for. The answer isn’t fear, it’s structure,” explained Pelser.

“If children know what AI is allowed for, what they should never share, and that they must still show their own thinking, it becomes a learning support tool rather than a shortcut.”

In the UK, the Department for Education has announced plans to co-create “safe AI tutoring tools” with teachers and technology partners, with tools expected to be available to schools by the end of 2027, and positioned as potentially supporting up to 450 000 disadvantaged pupils a year.

Digital tools are increasingly used as part of daily schooling. Picture: iStock

‘Teacher’ Iris in the classroom…

In South Africa, the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation has also announced the launch of Iris, an AI-powered robot tutor intended to support teaching and learning in all 11 official languages.

The point is simple: This category is moving into the mainstream, and families need practical rules, not panic.

The good news is you don’t need to understand how AI works to introduce it safely. You just need a few clear guardrails at home.

The parent checklist: 10 rules that make AI safer and more useful

1. Start with one purpose, not ‘open access’

Decide what AI is allowed for in your home first. For example: explaining concepts, practising questions, summarising notes or planning a study timetable.

If the tool is “for anything”, it quickly becomes “for everything”.

2. Agree on what your child should never share.

A simple rule: No full name, address, school name, phone number, photos, voice notes or anything personal that could identify them. If AI becomes part of daily life, privacy must become part of the habit.

3. Teach one skill: ‘AI can be wrong’

Children often assume confident answers are correct. Agree on a verification habit, checking class notes, textbooks or a trusted source, especially for maths methods, science definitions and history.

4. ‘Show your understanding’ non-negotiable

If AI helps, your child should still be able to explain the answer in their own words. If they can’t, the tool hasn’t helped learning; it has replaced it.

5. Separate ‘learning help’ from ‘answer writing’

A helpful boundary is: AI can support understanding, practice and planning, but it shouldn’t write final work that is submitted as their own. This protects integrity and builds real confidence.

Parents don’t need to be AI boffins to introduce it safely to their children. You just need a few clear guardrails at home. Picture: iStock

6. Keep AI use visible in the early weeks

At the start, AI shouldn’t happen behind closed doors. Use it in a shared space, or ask your child to show you how they used it. The goal isn’t surveillance, it’s building healthy habits before it becomes automatic.

7. Watch for the ‘confidence trap’

If a child starts relying on AI the moment they feel uncertain, they can lose resilience. Encourage a pause first: “What do you think the next step is?” before the tool gets involved.

8. Set rules for sensitive topics

Children should know exactly what to do if content becomes inappropriate, confusing or emotionally heavy. A simple family rule: “If it feels weird, scary or personal, stop and show an adult”.

9. Keep screen-time boundaries intact

AI can quietly expand screen time because it feels “productive”. Agree on a set window for learning screens, and protect offline time for movement, rest and real breaks.

10. Review it like you’d review any new habit

After two weeks, ask: Is this helping learning? Is it increasing shortcuts? Is it causing conflict? The best household rules are reviewed and improved.

In a nutshell

AI can be genuinely useful for children, but it works best when it supports thinking, not replaces it.

Parents don’t need to panic or ban it. They need to introduce it with clarity and boundaries so it stays helpful, not harmful.