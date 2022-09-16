Festival highlights how YouTube helps users explore new information

Faizel Patel

A survey conducted by Ipsos has revealed that 94% of YouTube viewers in South Africa alluded to the platfom helping them with new information.

The stats were announced at the YouTube Festival on Thursday, where the organisation, alongside content creators, highlighted how the platform can and had helped users to explore endless possibilities.

The event was held in Johannesburg and had over 150 clients and agencies in attendance, under the tagline “YouTube is for Everyone”.

Effectiveness

According to insights shared during the festival, millions of South Africans are using the platform to explore their world, learn new things and grow their businesses.

During the event, YouTube also revealed research insights, which included information on YouTube’s effectiveness as an advertising platform, the creators who use it, and data which details how YouTube is growing in South Africa and its impact on users, creators and advertisers.

Dr Alistair Mokoena, Google country director, said one of the key drivers of the statistics was the fact that users can access YouTube on any screen – whether on their mobile phones or TV.

“TV continues to be a preferred channel for a lot of users, with over five million South Africans streaming YouTube on their TVs in May 2022 alone.”

Creators

Zeph Masote, YouTube lead for Southern Africa, said since launch, the organisation has provided a platform for Africans to share their rich and diverse cultures on a global stage, and also offer African users more relevant content.

“Over the years we have consistently built and nurtured great relationships with Africa’s storytellers, and supported their growth through direct partner support, capacity building and funding.”

Globally, creators now have ten different ways to make money on the platform, and the number of first-time creators using YouTube Shorts doubled between September 2020 and September 2021.

Audience

According to the insights, South Africans, from Gen Z to 55-plus, are watching YouTube, and a growing number also use YouTube when searching for unique content that they love.

Lorraine Landon, specialist lead for SSA, said the diversity of content on YouTube allows all viewers to have content that is relevant to them and that they can relate to.

“It doesn’t matter what their age, gender, race, or socio-economic background is, they can watch YouTube on any screen and at any time. Viewers enjoy YouTube because it has content they can’t find anywhere else.”

Landon said reach had also increased over the last decade, as cheaper smart devices in the market, video data bundles and growth of free Wi-Fi areas have become available.

“We are taking our mobile-first country status really seriously, as the We Are Social report states that 96% of South African internet users access the internet on their mobile phones,” Landon concluded.

