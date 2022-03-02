MWC 2022: 0 to 100% in 9 minutes with this new smartphone charger

Faizel Patel

Oppo has unveiled two breakthroughs in high-speed flash charging: 150W SUPERVOOC with Battery Health Engine (BHE) and 240W SUPERVOOC flash charge technology.

The announcement was made at the Mobile World Congress 2022 on Wednesday.

Oppo said it has integrated its self-developed BHE within the ultra-fast 150W SUPERVOOC flash charge, allowing the battery to maintain 80% of its original capacity after as many as 1,600 charge cycles.

More impressively though, 150W SUPERVOOC with BHE can charge a 4500mAh battery from 1% to 50% in 5 minutes and all the way to 100% in 15 minutes.

To improve all-round charging experience, 150W SUPERVOOC flash charge features the Battery Health Engine which can track real-time electric potential across the negative electrodes inside the battery.

Due to the growing demand for high efficiency charging solutions in the era of 5G intelligent connectivity, OPPO has further pushed the limits of high-power flash charge and launched 240W SUPERVOOC. This new technology can charge a 4500mAh battery to 100% in about 9 minutes.

240W SUPERVOOC is designed with 24V/10A technology on the Type-C interface. It boasts three charge pumps and the power supplied to the handsets can be converted to 10V/24A. It conforms to the existing device specifications and has been tested in terms of heat dissipation, guaranteeing optimal efficiency and enhanced safety.

A customized battery safety monitoring chip monitors whether the battery of the mobile phone is damaged by external forces when in use.

Temperature protection has been enhanced via 13 temperature sensors installed in the phone, reducing the chance of overheating and avoiding abnormalities.

Jeff Zhang, Chief Charging Technology Scientist at OPPO, said as charging science continues to develop at an ever-increasing pace, users’ expectations are responding accordingly.

“We will continue to push the limits of high-power flash charge technologies, actively tackling emerging issues such as the deterioration of battery health, and providing users with safe, efficient, smart, and fast charging solutions that go beyond speed.”

BHE will be integrated into most mid-to-high-end OPPO and OnePlus phones in the future, bringing safety, efficiency, and durability to more users.

150W SUPERVOOC flash charge with BHE will debut on a OnePlus smartphone in the second quarter of this year.

