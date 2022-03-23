10 games you can play offline on your Android device

Citizen Reporter

Connectivity has practically become a basic human need, but in a country with some of the highest data costs and unemployment rates in the world, not everyone can afford to be online all the time.

Additionally, not every instance allows for connectivity but people may find themselves needing to pass time on their phones, even without a connection.

Mobile device manufacturer Alcatel recently put together some recommendations for great games across a range of genres that Android users can play offline.

All you need is to download them first.

it is important to note that some games need to be purchased, but many are free to play.

“There are thousands upon thousands of Android games in every genre, so the biggest challenge is to identify the ones that are really worth your time,” said the brand.

This is a wacky spin on the classic game where you play with completely random pieces. For example, think of starting out with eight knights, four bishops, and three pawns. Wonderful fun, whether you are a chess guru in the mood for a novel challenge or someone frustrated by the traditional version.

Alto’s Odyssey is the follow-up to the critically acclaimed Alto’s Adventure. It’s an easy to learn, difficult to master endless runner with an elegant one-touch trick system.

The Room transports you into a unique space that blends spellbinding visuals with intriguing problems to solve.

4. Number puzzle: Threes

A simple math puzzle game that offers endless challenges and fun from one mode.

In the game, you have to make your way to the bottom of the tower in this indie action game, where it’s up to the princess to beat the enemies and escape the dragon.

With three game modes to provide variety, this offline trivia game offers challenging general knowledge questions and facts that range from the mind bending to the hilarious.

Ignite your high-speed career as a pro-racer across 100 cards and 100 circuits in Grid Autosport, engineered to deliver an irresistible mix of simulation handling and arcade thrills. Driving games are always a great idea.

Move to the countryside and cultivate a new life in this open-ended farming roleplaying game. It offers over 50 hours of gameplay content and new mobile-specific features, such as auto-save and multiple control options.

Explore entire mountains in this open-world skiing and snowboarding adventure. Land the biggest cliff drops, freeride down a steep chute, clip the gates in a slalom track, stomp a perfect park run, or just explore the vast ski resorts.

10. Tile matching puzzle: Bejeweled Classic

Discover your perfect match with six breath-taking modes in this beloved gem-matching game, all while enjoying fantastic, updated graphics. Bejeweled is still the champion of the match-three genre, even after all these years.

