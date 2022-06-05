Fortnite down due to server maintenance ahead of Chapter 3 Season 3 launch

Cheryl Kahla

Fortnite players are unable to log in due to Epic Games taking Battle Royale and Creative offline for server maintenance ahead of Vibin’s Chapter 3 Season 3 launch.

‘Fortnite’ down – Here’s why

PlayStation issues

At 11pm on Saturday, the Fortnite team said, “We’re investigating an issue where PlayStation players are experiencing increased instability and game crashes.”

An hour later, the PS issue was resolved. At the time of publishing, Fortnite services still showed down times as additional outages were reported.

Vibin, Fortnite’s Chapter 3, Season 3 is meant to go live on Sunday, 5 June at 10pm, alongside a massive update.

The update will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Android and Nintendo Switch.

Vital server maintenance

Chapter 3 Season 3 ushers in The Seven and IO fight after the Collison event had players commanding giant mechs destroy IO enemies in Season 2.

Once the previous event ended, fans were unable to log in as Epic Games went dark until the new season starts, while it performs essential server maintenance.

The Fortnite update will make a host of bug fixes and gameplay tweaks, and also usher in a new Battle Pass.

Watch: ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 3 Season 3 trailer

Meanwhile, fans have been treated to the gameplay trailer for Vibin Chapter 3 season 3. The new season includes Darth Vader and Indiana Jones skins.

‘Fortnite Vibin’ leaks

As per the latest leaks, additional animals will be rideable, including boars and raptors. In addition, Tilted Towers will likely remain on the map

You will also be spoilt for choice with the new throwable lightsabers, rollercoaster-style Baller tracks and new rideable animals.

However, as of 11am on Sunday, approximately 85% of users had trouble connecting to the servers, while 15% experienced gameplay issues.

Watch: ‘Fortnite Vibin’ trailer