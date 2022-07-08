Most used emojis of 2021: See which emoji is the world’s favourite

Kgomotso Phooko

The tears of joy emoji is the popularly used emoji worldwide in 2021, according to data by the Unicode Consortium.

It found that 92% of the online population use emojis, and the tears of joy emoji accounts for 5% of that use.

Emojis have formed an integral part of our everyday online communication through messaging or on social media platforms.

Unicode Consortium, which is a not-for-profit organisation responsible for digitising the world’s languages, released the most used emojis of 2021.

Here are the top 10:

Face with tears of joy

Red heart

Rolling on the floor laughing

Thumbs up

Loudly crying face

Face blowing a kiss

Smiling face with hearts

Smiling face with heart-eyes

Smiling face with smiling eyes

2021’s emojis are fairly close to their 2019 ranks, with a few notable exceptions that you can easily miss. See the difference in ranks from 2019 to 2021:

The two hearts has been replaced by the smiling face with hearts, which was ranked at number 16 in 2019.

These emojis are often used in a variety of concepts, which may symbolise different emotions and situations while also transcending the language barrier.

For instance, the Rocket Ship, is commonly used to symbolise progress being made, or anticipating big changes.

Picture: emoji island

The flexed biceps commonly indicates strength, success, overcoming a struggle, showing off, boasting or rolling up your sleeve to receive a vaccine.

A bouquet of flowers is used in celebration, congratulations and a variety of platonic or romantic relationships.

Picture: Emoji Island

Since we are still mid 2022, the data for the year’s most used emoji has not yet out but it seems tears of joy and the loudly crying face are neck-and-neck.

The usage of the syringe emoji has been increasing since December 2020, clearly depicting the vaccine jabs we have been taking.

Picture: emoji.com

NOW READ: Google launches 53 new ‘gender ambiguous’ emojis