Let the new HUAWEI nova Y70 power your gaming experience

You can’t miss the 6.75-inch HUAWEI FullView Display. It’s truly an element of beauty and provides a whopping 90.26 percent screen-to-body ratio, making gaming more of an immersive experience. Let’s not forget the impressive 16.7 million colour spectrum at an HD resolution of 1 600×720. The rounded corners design of the display of the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus is not only gorgeous to look at but also provides mobile gaming in all its crystal-clear splendour.

But how about the actual game play performance? Well, the HUAWEI nova Y70 supports an industry-leading 10-point multi-touch technology. This means you can navigate with ease and have a fast response time, perfect for those frenetic games where your reactions must be lightning-quick! When the difference between victory and defeat comes down to a click of the screen, the HUAWEI nova Y70 has your back. The multi-touch technology also makes games more intuitive, whilst feeling as real as possible in the palm of your hand.

Emphasis on the HUAWEI nova Y70’s exceptional battery performance is also necessary, the 6 000 mAH battery only needs to be charged once every three days unless you max it out while gaming, of course. Thanks to some amazing Huawei technical wizardry, you can wring another 12 hours performance from the remaining 5% battery power, now that’s some serious staying power!

In addition, the 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge feature gives you three hours of video on just 10 minutes of juice. You can enter those bonus gaming rounds, confident that your trusty mobile companion can keep going when the action is coming in thick and fast.

So, if you’re in the market for a budget-friendly, powerful and beautiful mobile gaming device, then the HUAWEI nova Y70 is definitely your best bet! Order yours today from selected Hi Store, PEP Cellular or the Huawei Online Store and get the HUAWEI nova Y70 for R3 999, you’ll also receive a HUAWEI Bluetooth headset, valued at R699 each. This offer runs from 1 August to 31 October 2022 – limited stock available.