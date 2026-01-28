Communications minister says Icasa data bundle expiry amendment will bring ‘relief’ to users

Icasa amended the rules on when mobile data bundles can expire

As South Africans look forward to the day when mobile data does not expire, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi says the new regulations will bring relief to consumers.

This comes after the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s (Icasa) amended the rules on when mobile data bundles can expire.

Icasa amendments

Icasa published the updated rules for voice, SMS and data bundles in the country in the Government Gazette on Friday.

The new amendment requires mobile networks to roll over specific unused bundles.

ALSO READ: ‘Struggle against data not over,’ EFF says after Icasa decision

Relief for consumers

Malatsi welcomed the gazetted amendments.

“The new regulations bring relief to consumers by ensuring that purchased data can be rolled over, as well as providing users with the option of transferring data.

“The move also strengthens consumer protection and aligns with the GNU’s broader efforts to make communication services more affordable. This is essential to expanding access so that all South Africans can participate meaningfully in the digital economy,” Malatsi said.

Digital economy

Malatsi added that the need for data in the digital economy is ever-increasing.

“Lower data costs enable households, learners and small businesses to use the internet more productively and to participate meaningfully in the digital economy.”

Malatsi also acknowledged the role of civil society, political parties, consumer groups and industry stakeholders who have consistently advocated for more proactive action to reduce the cost of communication.

“We remain committed to working with all partners in the sector to drive down data costs, improve access and accelerate South Africa’s digital transformation for the benefit of all.”

He said the government is taking several steps to make connectivity more affordable and accessible.

These steps include:

Reducing taxes on smart devices;

Encouraging investment and competition to drive innovation and affordability;

Working with local and international members to extend connectivity;

Align permitting processes for access to land, including government infrastructure;

Encouraging infrastructure-sharing to reduce network build costs.

ALSO READ: Budget depleted? Here’s how to cut mobile data usage and stretch your budget