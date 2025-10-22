Justice department’s systems affected by Microsoft Window 11 error

Microsoft said it is aware of the errors and has started rolling out a follow-up patch.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DoJ&CD) says its systems have been affected by a global Windows 11 system error following a recent Microsoft patch update.

Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 update has been causing problems for apps and hardware devices.

Reports spotted by CNET say that the October update (KB5066835) has broken HTTP/2 connections over the localhost (127.0.0.1), which affects apps that rely on local servers to connect to networks.

This means that programs hosted on a user’s own system may fail to load or communicate properly after installing the update.

Department working with Microsoft

DOJ Director: Media Research and Liaison Samuel Modipane said the widespread issue has impacted numerous organisations worldwide and has resulted in system failures and operational disruptions across several environments.

“While the matter is external to the department, the DoJ&CD is working closely with Microsoft engineers to restore affected devices and services as a matter of urgency. Restoration efforts are currently underway and will continue over the coming days and weeks.

“The department regrets the inconvenience caused to members of the public and stakeholders, and assures all concerned that every effort is being made to fully restore services as soon as possible,” Modipane said.

Microsoft said it is aware of the errors and has started rolling out a follow-up patch to fix them. The company adds that the update might take over 48 hours to appear in Windows Update for all users and recommends checking manually to see if it’s available.

Cybercrime conference

Meanwhile, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi is visiting Vietnam for the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.

The conference, scheduled to take place from 25 to 26 October 2025 in Hanoi, will be attended by more than 80 countries.

It provides states with measures to prevent and combat cybercrime, strengthens international cooperation and facilitates the sharing of electronic evidence concerning serious crimes.

