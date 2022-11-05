Microsoft and MTN join hands to drive Africa’s growth

Faizel Patel

Microsoft and MTN have agreed on a strategic alliance to accelerate digital and cloud transformation working towards a shared vision of driving Africa’s growth.

The agreement is in support of MTN’s intent of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress to support governments, businesses and customers using the versatility of Microsoft platforms, and solutions to accelerate value creation.

Power of technology

Group Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Chika Ekeji said the company is delighted to be partnering with Microsoft.

“Together we will use the power of technology and connectivity to innovate and accelerate the digitalisation and development of the continent.”

The two companies will also develop joint go-to-market plans across the major markets where MTN operates to serve the digital transformation ambitions of African enterprise customers.

Skilling

Microsoft will invest in skilling MTN Group resources to drive focused selling of Microsoft’s products and cloud services in Africa.

Samer Abu-Ltaif, Corporate Vice-President and President of Microsoft Middle East and Africa said their longstanding partnership with MTN will play a pivotal role in Africa’s digital transformation.

“We recognise the potential that Africa holds to stand among the leaders of the digital world, and we are committed to maximising our partnerships to deliver infrastructure that accelerates this transformation and enables a connected, digital-first continent.”

Innovation

In addition to the cloud transformation and joint enterprise go-to-market plans, the partnership includes ongoing knowledge-sharing, innovation and growth opportunities. Joint initiatives will be in areas such as digital education, micro-SME digitisation, fintech and gaming, thereby creating shared value and extending digital and financial inclusion across Africa.

Growth of Africa

Ltaif said the partnership will empower and enable the future growth of Africa through the joint development of innovative solutions.

“A dedicated focus on digital skilling and education; robust go-to-market strategy transformation; and the advancement of SMMEs and industries to compete on the global digital stage”

Both companies strongly believe that digital transformation, particularly when leveraging the power of the cloud, presents an opportunity for the continent to leap ahead and benefit from widespread socio-economic growth.

