No place to hide: JMPD employs smart tech to stop criminals [VIDEO]

Motorists who break the law will no longer have anywhere to hide.

In a boost for traffic policing, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) nowhas new patrol cars equipped with cutting-edge automatic number plate recognition and electronic hand-held devices.

New tech

The new technology, which is set to transform law enforcement operations in the city of Joburg, was unveiled at the Grasmere toll plaza on Friday.

The technology is capable of identifying stolen and unregistered vehicles. The Syntell Opus Mobile solution is a rugged, Android-based handheld device for law enforcement that reduces the time spent issuing notices to 2-3 minutes.

“The device lets officers capture accident reports (ARs) within five minutes and issue notices, even during load shedding or without network coverage,” it said.

Stopping criminals

JMPD chief commissioner Patrick Jaca said they needed technology to stop criminals in their tracks.

“To stop criminals, stolen vehicles and so on, we needed some help.”

MMC for public safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku said the investment sends a strong message to criminals.

“Criminals and offenders will have nowhere to hide, whether behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle, using fraudulent documents or flouting our by-laws. Our enhanced enforcement capabilities ensure accountability and safety across Johannesburg.”

GPS tracking

According to the JMPD, the system also links to NaTIS in real-time, flagging stolen, fraudulent or cloned vehicles and identifying expired or false licences.

This technology, it said, replaces handwritten notices, which reduces the administrative workload, eliminates the cost of physical books and minimises officer errors.

The devices are also equipped with GPS tracking for officer safety and productivity

New vehicle fleet

The JMPD also exhibited its new fleet of vehicles.

Tshwaku said the new fleet of 213 vehicles will improve the JMPD’s capacity to respond to crime.

“The new vehicle fleet is intended to improve service delivery and public safety. The vehicles will be used for rapid response to crime scenes, visible patrols and enforcing traffic laws.

“This initiative aims to increase officer safety, replace older vehicles and may include advanced technology for better fleet management and efficiency,” Tshwaku said.

The JMPS said the initiative marks a significant step towards a smarter, more efficient and safer Joburg.

