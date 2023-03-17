Farewell, Commander: ‘Destiny’ star Lance Reddick dies at 60

Cheryl Kahla

Award-winning actor and gaming voice artist Lance Reddick passed away on Friday at the age of 60. He was known for his roles in John Wick, The Wire, Destiny, and more.

Reddick’s body was found at his Los Angeles residence and his publicist, Mia Hansen, said he “passed away suddenly due to natural causes”.

Hansen didn’t provide additional details and asked fans to respect his family’s privacy.

RIP Lance Reddick

Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski said in a statement the latest John Wick film will be dedicated to Reddick.

Keanu Reeves and Lance Reddick at the screening of ‘John Wick’ on 22 October 2014. Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter

Farewell, Commander

To many of us, Reddick will always be Commander Zavala.

As the voice of Zavala, Reddick served as the Titan Vanguard for over a decade and his legacy will live on forever.

Destiny players gathered at The Tower in-game to pay tribute to Reddick and salute their beloved commander.

Destiny developer Bungie said:

“To say he will be missed is a profound understatement, yet no less true.”

WATCH: Destiny players’ tribute

Just went into Destiny 2, and, yeah, players are gathered around Commander Zavala, paying tribute to his actor, the late Lance Reddick



Really touching.



RIP https://t.co/uan1MEaoaY pic.twitter.com/qdvd3d7gBa— Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) March 17, 2023

“Lance Reddick was an iconic presence on screen, in Destiny, and most importantly, in person.

“His love for our community shined through Commander Zavala, in his uncompromising dedication to his craft, and out of the radiating kindness that touched those around him.”

Most iconic roles

Reddick rose to fame for his portrayal of lieutenant Cedric Daniels in the acclaimed drama series The Wire.

Lance Reddick visits ‘The IMDb Show’ on 19 June 2019. Photo: Getty Images for IMDb/Rich Polk

He portrayed Charon in the John Wick franchise, the concierge at the Continental, a hotel which caters exclusively to assassins.

Reeves said his co-star and friend was a “consummate professional and a joy to work with.”

Some of Reddick’s other film and TV credits include Oz, The Siege, West Wing, and a recurring role in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Lance Reddick at the ‘Destiny 2’ premiere on 18 May 2017 in Los Angeles. Photo: Getty Images/Randy Shropshire

He also appeared in Bosch and Resident Evil on Netflix.

Final curtain call

His most recent film credit prior to his death was as Charon in John Wick 4, and according to IMBD, Reddick has seven upcoming screen appearances.

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (which is still in production), as well as Shirley, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and Ballerina (post-production).

WATCH: Reddick in John Wick 4

Let us begin… Freedom is a fight. Watch the new trailer for #JohnWick4 in theaters & IMAX March 24.@johnwickmovie @lionsgate pic.twitter.com/Q3g5noVaDN— Lance Reddick (@lancereddick) February 16, 2023

Meanwhile, White Men Can’t Jump and St. Sebastian is filed as completed and will be released later this year.

The actor is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and their two children, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

