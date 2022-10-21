Spotify celebrates Diwali with a new hub on Android

Citizen Reporter

Music streaming giant is celebrating the festival of lights with a new in-app hub honouring the five-day festival of lights.

“This year in honour of Diwali, an annual five-day-long festival of lights observed during the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartika, Spotify is sharing the joy of the festival with an enhanced in-app experience,” the music streaming giant said in a statement.

The newly created hub features blend playlists with some of India’s biggest artists, curated devotional and celebratory playlists for users’ festivities, and top Diwali songs.

Here’s what listeners will be able to find in their own Diwali hubs:

1. Personal wishes for the festive season by top Indian musicians

To connect with fans celebrating Diwali all over the world, popular Indian artists Amit Trivedi, Asees Kaur, B Praak, Darshan Raval, Devi Sri Prasad, G.V. Prakash, and Karan Aujla marked the festive season with exclusive special greetings videos featured on the app.

2. A Diwali playlist, made just for you

Spotify has curated a unique ‘Made for you’ playlist for your personal celebration soundtrack.

3. Daily Diwali mix

For each day leading up to and spanning the event, the hub contains a playlist of fans’ favourite songs – refreshed every day.

4. Top 50 Diwali tracklist

Tune into the most streamed tracks of the season, updated daily to reflect what users are listening to the most.

5. Diwali Blends

Wondering whether you and your favourite artists are listening to the same music? Check out the new blend playlists to see how your music taste lines up with the tastes of G.V. Prakash, A.R. Rahman, and B Praak.

6. Devotional playlists

Spotify has also compiled a number of devotional playlists specifically for the festival of lights – whether you’re starting the day with prayer or spending the evening with friends, family and food, the hub’s playlists will have the music you’re looking for.

Spanning across languages, the playlists include the Hindi playlist Diwali Bash, the Punjabi Diwali Party Hits, Deepavali Kondattam in Tamil, the Telugu playlist Deepavali Dhamaka, and many more.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

