Malatsi warns against digital inequality in South Africa’s townships

Communications and digital technologies minister said township innovation is one of the country's strengths

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi says South Africa’s digital future will be defined by inclusion, not geography.

Malatsi delivered the keynote address at the Huawei South Africa Connect 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday, 23 July 2026.

Townships

The minister said the role of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies is to enable environments to help innovators by growing their businesses to compete on a global scale.

“South Africa’s greatest strength lies not in its metropoles, but in the townships,” he declared, highlighting innovation hubs, rural classrooms, and startups tackling African challenges in agriculture, healthcare, education and financial inclusion.

Malatsi warned against a future where opportunity is determined by income or location.

“Technology must be a bridge to opportunity, not a source of inequality,” he stressed, calling digital inclusion an economic and developmental imperative.

Smart devices and digital skills

Outlining government’s four strategic priorities, Malatsi placed strong emphasis on affordable connectivity and smart device access.

“Our ambition is not merely to connect people to the internet, but to connect them to opportunity,” he said. He argued that broadband networks mean little if millions cannot afford the devices needed to participate.

Other priorities include building a digitally skilled society through coding, robotics and lifelong learning; promoting the productive use of technology to drive entrepreneurship and job creation; and fostering investor confidence through policy certainty and transparency.

“Success cannot be measured by connections alone, but by what people achieve once connected,” Malatsi added.

Partnerships, AI and urgency

Malatsi underscored collaboration.

“Our greatest successes will come from partnerships that combine public purpose with private innovation.”

On artificial intelligence, he urged balance. “We must harness AI responsibly, not as a trend to be feared, but as one of the greatest opportunities of our time.”