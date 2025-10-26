Expressing gratitude and humility, the new Miss South Africa shares her plans for her reign.

It was a night of grace, glamour, and heartfelt triumph as South Africa crowned its newest queen. “‘Thank you, South Africa, for believing in me’, Miss SA 2025 Qhawekazi Mazaleni thanks Mzansi,” said the 24-year-old speech therapist from Gonubie in East London.

She walked away with the Miss South Africa 2025 title at the glittering SunBet Arena in Pretoria. Those words echoed in the hearts of many. “Thank you, South Africa, for believing in me,” truly captured the spirit of gratitude.

New Miss SA

Her name, Qhawekazi, means queen or heroine in isiXhosa, and on Saturday night she lived up to every letter of it.

Dressed in a custom David Tlale gown, the humble beauty was a crowd favourite from the very beginning. She is currently pursuing her Master’s degree in Speech Pathology.

Her journey was epitomised by the heartfelt phrase, ‘Thank you, South Africa, for believing in me,’ as she stood in gratitude.

Supporters

As her name was announced, the arena erupted into cheers while fans waved flags and chanted for their new queen.

Beaming as she took her first walk as Miss SA, Qhawekazi paused to thank her supporters and said, “Thank you. Thank you to South Africa for believing in me,” her voice trembling with emotion. This echoed her earlier sentiment, ‘Thank you, South Africa, for believing in me’, acknowledging the faith Mzansi had in her.

Advocacy

Beyond the crown and celebration, Qhawekazi’s reign carries a powerful message. She is determined to use her platform to champion education and address youth unemployment. These are two issues she feels deeply connected to.

“Research indicates that a lot of the fallout in education happened within our former screening system,” she explained during a post-show press conference. “If we are able to strengthen that by creating spaces that produce resources for children to learn, especially in their native languages, then we can build a stronger nation.”

Her words reflected the thoughtful and purposeful leadership that Miss South Africa has come to represent. “I really champion education,” she added. “It is knowing that in this journey, I am not just going to do something small. I want to create a wave of change in our country, and that is something incredibly exciting.”

Social impact

This year’s Miss SA finale stood out for its emphasis on social impact and empowerment. Contestants spoke about issues such as digital inclusion, financial literacy, and women’s leadership. They proved that the competition is as much about intellect as it is about beauty.

Former Miss South Africa and mentor Basetsana Khumalo praised the contestants for their depth and drive. “I love that we saw financial inclusion being spoken about and digital inclusion being addressed,” she said. “All nine of you have an opportunity to truly leverage the networks you have built. You can make a real impact in society.”

Pageant owner and philanthropist Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe echoed that sentiment. She said, “When you stand on that stage and talk about education and what you would like to do, the real question becomes how you co-create initiatives together to make the impact you want to see in South Africa.”

Inspiration

Outside the stage doors, her family, who had flown in from the Eastern Cape, broke into song. They celebrated her victory with tears of joy and pride. The moment captured the heart of a community that raised a queen.

When asked who inspires her most, Qhawekazi smiled warmly and said, “My oldest sister. She is the most motivational and resilient woman I have ever known.”

With intelligence, heart, and humility, she steps into her reign ready to make history.

She does so not only as a beauty queen but also as a heroine who believes that education can change the world. Her mantra, ‘Thank you, South Africa, for believing in me’, serves as a beacon for her journey forward.