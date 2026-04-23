WATCH: Alan Walker performs at JETOUR International conference 2026 in Beijing ahead of ULTRA

International EDM superstar and Jetour brand ambassador Alan Walker performs at the JETOUR International conference welcome dinner in Beijing.

This week marks the start of the JETOUR International conference in Beijing, which takes place alongside the China Auto Show annually.

JETOUR officially announced its partnership with global top music artist Alan Walker in August 2025, and the EDM superstar has since released a tailor-made brand theme song for JETOUR.

The collaboration between JETOUR and Alan Walker stems from their shared passion for travel and the pursuit of a beautiful life.

JETOUR hosted a welcome dinner for the guests of their annual conference at the Shangri-La Hotel, and Walker performed in front of hundreds of guests at the exclusive event.

EDM superstar Alan Walker performs at the Al-Shangria Hotel in Beijing, 22 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

Through this deep collaboration, JETOUR not only brings the joy of travel into daily life but also infuses the beauty of art into every journey.

This partnership also aims to support the launch of the JETOUR G700, a premium SUV set to launch in South Africa in the next year.

Music is a universal language connecting all of humanity. The collaboration between JETOUR and Alan Walker not only represents an innovative interpretation of the “Travel+ Music” concept but also embodies the vision of “One World, One JETOUR, One Travel+” in a tangible way.

Looking ahead, JETOUR will remain committed to the original intent of its “Travel+” strategy, striving to offer a more diverse range of “Travel+” experiences.

Walker also confirmed that he will be performing at the Ultra Music Festival in South Africa at Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg, on April 25, 2026.

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