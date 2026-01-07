WATCH: Inside Dr Malusi Gigaba’s must-read book list for all aspiring revolutionaries

In a social media vlog promoting knowledge, Dr Malusi Knowledge Gigaba shared a personal list of books shaping revolutionary political thoughts.

Knowledge as a political tool

Dr Malusi Knowledge Gigaba, a senior African National Congress figure and former cabinet minister, recently took to social media in a vlog encouraging followers to value reading and critical thinking.

Rather than opting for popular or lightweight titles, he shared a reading list rooted in liberation politics, Pan-Africanism, and radical scholarship.

The books reflect a deep engagement with Africa’s political history and the global systems that continue to influence it. They offer insight into the ideas that inform leadership beyond parliament.

Thomas Sankara and the spirit of revolution

Among the books is Thomas Sankara Speaks: The Burkina Faso Revolution, 1983–87. The text captures the voice of the late Burkinabé leader as he reflects on confronting hunger, illiteracy, and economic dependency through grassroots mobilisation.

Sankara’s emphasis on self-reliance and dignity continues to resonate with politicians and activists seeking alternatives to externally driven development models.

Exposing modern imperialism

Also on the list is Kwame Nkrumah’s Neo-Colonialism: The Last Stage of Imperialism. In this influential work, Nkrumah argues that colonial control did not disappear with independence. Instead, it evolved into economic and political domination exercised through finance, corporations, and proxy leadership.

The book remains essential reading for understanding how power operates in a globalised world.

ALSO READ:‘Management uncovered incidents of stock and cash theft’: DJ Bongz addresses allegations of unpaid staff salaries

Walter Rodney and decolonial marxism

Dr Gigaba’s list further includes Decolonial Marxism: Essays from the Pan-African Revolution by Walter Rodney. The collection brings together essays exploring race, class, education, and mass self-rule. These essays highlight Rodney’s belief in the transformative power of ordinary people.

A call to think deeper

By sharing his reading publicly, Dr Malusi Knowledge Gigaba reinforces a simple message. Meaningfulness should be built on knowledge, history, and ideas.