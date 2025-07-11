What to watch this weekend: ‘F1: The Movie’ with Brad Pitt and burnouts at 300km/h

For those who understand the intricacies of racing, this movie offers both entertainment and a deep sense of validation. Buckle up this is going to be a wild ride!

First, a confession: I am an unapologetic F1 fanatic. I clear my Sundays for the grand prix, fingers flying over Twitter, fists clenched at every hairpin bend and podium upset.

So when I heard about F1: The Movie, starring the eternally suave Brad Pitt and the sharply charismatic Damson Idris (yes, Franklin from Snowfall), my engines were revving.

This movie is more than just a glitzy Hollywood thrill ride; it’s a full-throttle love letter to the sport. For those of us who know our understeer from oversteer and obsess over tyre compounds, this is not just entertainment. It’s validation.

Before diving into the plot, let me tell you how real this love for F1 gets. I once tore through laps in a Lamborghini and a Ferrari at Jarred Welby-Cook’s racetrack setup at the Stoneridge Centre.

Nothing beats that heart-pounding, tunnel-vision adrenaline. However, it was the F1 simulator, complete with vibrating steering, bucket seats and realistic tracks, that humbled me.

I spent over an hour wiping out, improving lap times, and realising that driving an F1 car is no joke. It’s art, science and nerves of steel.

That’s why I appreciated the authenticity of F1: The Movie. This isn’t just Hollywood trying to cash in on fast cars and pretty faces. Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, co-produced the film.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes’ team principal and all-round F1 mastermind, also lent his expertise. He ensured the team dynamics, pit strategies and on-track battles felt real.

And if you’ve ever seen Toto Wolff in a debrief, you know the man doesn’t do things by halves.

The plot follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a former F1 legend whose career was tragically cut short by a crash in the 1990s.

Thirty years later, he’s convinced to return to the track by a desperate team owner. This owner has a struggling garage and one last shot at glory.

Enter Damson Idris as Joshua Pearce, the team’s rookie prodigy with the skills and swagger to challenge Sonny’s legacy.

Together, the two form a reluctant partnership, navigating a sport that’s evolved far beyond Sonny’s prime. With new technologies, cutthroat competition, and corporate politics, Sonny’s comeback is more than a headline. It’s a battle between instinct and innovation. And the movie makes clear, talent alone doesn’t win races. Strategy, trust, and a little humility go a long way.

Pitt plays Sonny as a gritty, charming rebel, a bit of a rolling stone with too many miles and too many mistakes behind him.

He’s not perfect, and that’s the point. Damson Idris is electric.

His performance balances ego with vulnerability, and his chemistry with Pitt feels as natural as a well-oiled pit crew. Their on-screen dynamic reflects the generational shift we see in real-world F1 – from the V10 era to data-driven hybrid machines.

The cinematography is high-octane bliss. Director Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) brings the same immersive adrenaline, with track-level shots, cockpit perspectives, and roaring audio. These elements make you feel like you’re inches from the action.

Even the slow moments, such as locker room tension, team briefings and strategy debates, feel emotionally charged.

Some critics will say the movie follows the typical sports redemption arc, and they wouldn’t be wrong. However, what makes F1: The Movie stand out is its profound understanding and respect for the sport.

It’s not just about the race; it’s about the people in the paddock, the mechanics, the race engineers and the split-second decisions that make or break a career.

And let’s be honest, if you’re a die-hard F1 fan, just seeing a fictional team elbowing into the grid beside Ferrari and Red Bull is already worth the price of admission.

In the end, F1: The Movie is a satisfying, high-gloss homage to the sport that doesn’t just entertain, it educates. It’s got grit, glamour and gear shifts that’ll leave your pulse racing.

And one day I hope to see it live! Monaco, Silverstone, Abu Dhabi, any of them, a dream.

If you love the thrill of Formula 1, this isn’t just a movie – it’s a great ride. Buckle up.