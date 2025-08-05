When temperatures dip and dry air settles in, your summer makeup routine just won’t cut it.

Winter calls for a more nourishing, protective approach to foundation. If you’re wondering how to winter-proof your makeup and keep it flawless, celebrity makeup artist Nomsa Madida gives tips to ensure it stays flawless despite the harsh weather.

Madida is a beauty entrepreneur and makeup artist to the stars – including Somizi Mhlongo and Thembisa Mdoda – a Basadi award Make-up artist of the Year winner and owner of SASA Cosmetics.

She shares her expert tips on adjusting your foundation for long wear, hydration, and a radiant cold-weather glow.

Why you need to switch up your foundation in Winter

Nomsa Madida with media personality Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Supplied

During winter, the skin loses moisture faster due to cold winds, dry indoor heating, and less natural oil production. A foundation that once looked fresh in summer may now flake, crack, or vanish by midday. Knowing how to winter-proof your makeup can make all the difference.

“In colder months, skin becomes more fragile and dehydrated,” says Madida. “This impacts how your foundation wears, especially if your base routine isn’t adjusted.”

To beat the seasonal beauty blues, a skin-first approach is essential for hydration, protection, and smart product layering.

Step 1: Hydrate and prime like a pro

The art of contouring. Picture iStock

Your winter makeup routine should always start with a deeply hydrating skincare base. A moisturiser that’s rich yet non-greasy is key to preventing flaking and improving foundation adherence.

“Always begin with a moisturiser that contains ceramides or hyaluronic acid,” says Madida. “Think of it as prepping your skin to be a smooth, supple canvas.” Winter-proofing your makeup involves choosing the right products for hydration.

Next, apply a hydrating primer. Look for ones with glycerin, aloe, or vitamin E to help lock in moisture and add a layer of protection against the elements.

Step 2: Never forget the SPF

Cloudy skies don’t mean you’re safe from sun damage. UV rays can still affect your skin, especially when reflected off winter surfaces like snow or glass.

“SPF isn’t just for summer,” Madida warns. “Sun protection is the foundation of anti-aging and healthy skin even in July.”

Choose a moisturising sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher that layers well under foundation. Many new-generation sunscreens offer both hydration and high protection, without leaving a white cast or greasiness.

Step 3: Change Your foundation formula

Nomsa Madida’s clients include Big Brother Mzansi winner Michelle Dimpho “Mphowabadimo” Mvundla.

Matte, full-coverage foundations can cling to dry patches in winter and look cakey. The trick is to switch to hydrating or dewy foundations that offer coverage without drying the skin.

“In winter, I always recommend a lightweight, hydrating formula that blends well and adds luminosity,” says Madida. “Our SASA loose bronzer or a hydrating skin tint, for example, gives natural coverage while keeping the skin supple.”

Look out for foundations with ingredients like squalane, jojoba oil, or hyaluronic acid. These will nourish the skin and keep your makeup looking fresh longer.

Step 4: Apply gently and layer wisely

Picture iStock

How you apply your foundation matters. Winter skin needs gentle handling and thin, buildable layers for the most flattering result.

“Use a damp beauty sponge or your fingers to press the foundation into the skin,” advises Madida. “This warms up the product and avoids disturbing dry patches.”

Avoid dragging a brush across flaking areas; instead, use a tapping motion to build coverage gradually.

Step 5: Set with care, not excess

Picture iStock

Powder still plays a role in keeping makeup in place, but too much can be a disaster in dry weather. Set only where you need it.

“Focus on the T-zone or under eyes, using a lightweight, finely-milled setting powder,” says Madida. “Don’t powder dry areas like the cheeks, it will only exaggerate texture.”

Finish your look with a hydrating setting spray to melt all the layers together and add a moisture-locking seal to your makeup.

Nomsa’s winter-proof foundation tips:

Picture iStock

Mix foundation with moisturiser: Blend a pump of foundation with your moisturiser for a sheer, skin-like finish.

Cream products are your friends: Cream blush, bronzer, and highlighter add warmth without drying out your skin.

Weekly exfoliation is a must: Gentle exfoliation removes dry patches that can ruin even the best foundation.

Stay hydrated internally: Drink water and consider using a humidifier in your room to support skin from the inside.

Transitioning your foundation routine for winter doesn’t require a complete overhaul, just smart switches and gentle techniques. Focus on hydration, choose glow-enhancing products, and set with care.

“Your winter makeup should feel like skincare with a little extra magic,” says Madida. “With the right foundation and prep, your skin can glow through the cold.” Winter-proofing your makeup is about finding the balance between coverage and hydration.

So whether you’re heading to a frosty office morning or a glamorous winter night out, these pro-approved tweaks will keep your makeup looking fresh, flawless, and fabulous.