PICS: Inside Ayanda Ncwane’s lavish home

South African businesswoman, model and television personality Ayanda Ncwane has set a high standard for her life that her fans and followers cannot get enough of.

The actress is not only known for her personality and appearances in popular television shows such as Generations and Mzansi but is also known for her incredible fashion sense and luxurious lifestyle.

Ncwane’s lifestyle includes her expensive cars, as well as an impressive lavish home which is located in the suburbs of Deinfern, Sandton in the north of Johannesburg.

The television personality often shares glimpses of the house in her social media posts when she shares pictures she has taken posing in front of various locations from her home.

The style of the exterior of the house gives off a palace vibe, with cream painted walls, tall trees and beautiful flowers all around the compound of the house, a small garden surrounding a running water fountain right in front of the main door, and big round pillars which support the house.

Ayanda furnished her living room with long cream couches and multi-coloured pillows which surround a round glass and gold coffee table sitting on top of an end to end grey carpet.

In the dining room, there is a dining room set that is not too far off from the colours of the furniture found in her living room, as well as a massive wall mirror which faces low hanging silver and gold chandeliers.

It has not yet been revealed how much Ncwane spent on her home, but with its location and luxurious feel which matches her high-class lifestyle, it is safe to say that the house is worth millions.

The businesswoman was a part of The Real Housewives of Durban cast back in 2021 but did not return to join the other housewives for the second season of the reality television show because she felt she needed to focus on her two businesses, Ncwane Communications and Ayanda Ncwane Women’s Carnival.

In the second season of RHODurban, Ncwane’s name was mentioned a few times by her late husband’s baby mama Nonku William’s, but the housewife received major backlash from viewers as well as cast members who felt it was wrong of her to discuss Ayanda behind her back.

Here are some picture’s of Ayanda posing in different locations at her home:

The businesswoman posing in different locations from her home. Pictures: Instagram

