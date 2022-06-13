Pics: Have a spare R562 million lying around? Then check out this Camps Bay home

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Reality property shows are back on trend and they often introduce a new type of celebrity almost every year. One of the most popular realty celebrities is Netflix’s Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn and she has the latest listing in Camps Bay, Cape Town, with a hefty price tag.

Quinn is known as the show’s villain on Selling Sunset and at the end of season five, it was revealed she would open her own real estate company, RealOpen to challenge the show’s Oppenheim Group.

Christine Quinn might but the villain of Selling Sunset, but she is definitely reality TV gold.



My favourite character, so much for being misunderstood.pic.twitter.com/cwx8eBKpHN— Habeeb (@olaide_hok) December 8, 2021

The real estate agent posted a Camps Bay mansion and the asking price is $35 million (approximately R562,000,000).

Inside the R555 million Camps Bay mansion

The estate features eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a gymnasium by Techno gym, a squash court, a massage room, sauna for 12 people, a grand lounge with a seven-meter ceiling, a formal television lounge, a dining room for 24 guests, and a walnut-panelled wine cellar and whiskey bar.

Picture: Instagram

Picture: Instagram

There is a library, a movie theatre with 18 seats and a 4.5m ceiling, a billiard room, games room, and a television lounge.

Camps Bay movie theatre. Picture: Instagram

The other amenities include an oversized spa bath and steam room.

Picture: Instagram

The property is secured by CCTV cameras, biometric access control, and a control room with a bathroom. There is a staff quarters with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a kitchen, with solid oak, and white Carrara marble flooring throughout.

All rooms in the home directly face the ocean, and are all air-conditioned, as well as boasting eight fireplaces.

Picture: Instagram

Picture: Instagram

South Africans have been given a glimpse of how the rich live in the country’s most sought after suburbs and the opulent properties they own.

Last year, Listings Jozi aired on BBC Lifestyle and the series has been followed up by Listings Cape Town.

The show premiered on screens on 1 June, showcasing manicured Cape Winelands estates, and stunning beach houses, with the prices ranging from R15 million to R280 million.