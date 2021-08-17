R3m Lotto winner who forgot about her ticket to build her mom a house

Citizen reporter

A young woman has finally come forward to claim her R3 million reward after playing a Lotto plus draw in July.

‘Forgotten’ lotto ticket

National Lottery Operator Ithuba confirmed the win, saying her winning ticket was purchased a day before the draw in Escort, Durban.

She spent R80 on her ticket using the Quick Pick selection.

“I had completely forgotten about my Lotto ticket when I found it in my purse, and I decided to visit my nearest local store to validate the ticket.”

When the cashier realised her customer had won the proverbial jackpot, she advised her to promptly visit Ithuba’s offices to claim her winnings.

Building her dreams

She said her wish had always been to build her mother her dream home for her to retire in.

“I am also currently completing a course in business management and the winnings will go towards achieving many of my dreams.”

All that’s left for her to do now is to complete her studies, invest and spoil her family.

Lotto winners who bag over R50,000 receive financial advice and trauma counselling, to help them deal with their new, albeit welcomed, financial circumstances.

“This is precisely what Ithuba set out to do when we were granted the Third Licence to operate the National Lottery in 2015, increase the National Lottery footprint and to make the purchase of lottery tickets accessible, so that all South Africans have an equal opportunity to win life-changing jackpots,” CEO Charmaine Mabuza said.

