R120 million Powerball jackpot: Here’s what to do when you win lottery

Kgomotso Phooko

One lucky South African could change the course of their life today, and it may just be you.

Remember to buy your ticket today and the R120 million Powerball jackpot could be yours.

If you have any tingles that luck could be on your side, and you do become the lucky winner. Here are six things you could do to avoid a wild spree spending.

1. Avoid sudden lifestyle changes

For the first six months, avoid doing anything drastic. For instance do not upright quit your job, buy a luxury house or a car.

If you feel like you need a car, always opt for a budget model. It’s only natural to want to celebrate your windfall but set aside a fixed amount for that.

2. Pay off all your debts

There is no better investment than paying off debts, whether it’s credit or mortgage. Remember that when you pay off your debts, you avoid added interests and you are free from owing anything.

3. Invest prudently

Putting money in a safe within the first six months and not even touching it, it is recommended as a short term investment.

Then ask your advisors to put together an investment plan. Avoid investments that you do not comprehend and sound too good to be true.

4. Live within a budget

If you are not accustomed to having a lot of money, it can be very hard to discipline yourself which may lead to a wild spending spree. If you already have an income, you could restrain yourself and only spend the income.

5. Assemble a team of legal, financial advisors

This may also prove to be difficult as you wouldn’t know who is trying to help or exploit you.

The first step at this is to conduct a thorough research on each advisor, check for broker records, and check with the authorities if any lawyer has any complaint filed against them.

If you live in a small community, visit a nearest town or city to get professional advice. Once you are able to, it is recommended to get your lawyer, accountant and investment advisor to work together.

6. Take steps to protect assets

When you are worth a lot of money, you need to guard against losing all your assets to creditors. This includes prodigal spouses and ex-spouses who win lawsuits against you.

You will be a target to people who will try to sue you for whatever reason. Use relevant asset protection strategies that will make it difficult for creditors to access your money.

Friday’s R120 million Powerball Jackpot

To stand a chance to win the R120 million Powerball jackpot, purchase your ticket today from any Lotto retailers, or the National Lottery Mobile App.

You can also get a ticket from these participating banks, FNB, Absa, Nedbank and Standard Bank. You can also do it via a USSD by dialing *120*7525#.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said the national lottery provides trauma counselling and financial advice assistance to winners of R50,000 or more.

For more information about the jackpot, you can visit the SA national lottery page on Twitter.