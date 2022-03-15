East London man bags R2.2 million Lotto jackpot

Narissa Subramoney

An East London man has come forward to claim the R2.2 million Lotto jackpot.

The winning ticket came from the Lotto jackpot draw number 2210 with a wager of R50 via the manual selection.

The man found out about his plus R 2.2 million winnings via the internet while at work.

The 50-year-old said he has no plans to stop playing and would like to encourage other people to continue trying their luck with the jackpots.

The winner plans to buy a family home and indicated he has no plans to leave his job anytime soon.

Aside from playing PowerBall and Lotto on a weekly basis, he also spends most of his time reading and listening to music.

“We congratulate our latest winner, and it is once again wonderful to witness how people’s dreams come true through our life-changing jackpots,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

All national lottery winnings are tax-free.

Meanwhile, Mabuza said last Friday’s R55 million Powerball Lotto Jackpot winner is yet to claim their winnings.

Mabuza says the winning ticket was purchased in Limpopo via the quick pick selection with a wager of R15, on draw 1283 which took place on 11 March at 21:00.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to approach Ithuba’s’s Polokwane regional office to claim their winnings,” said Mabuza.

A team of financial advisors and psychologists are also available to offer financial advice and trauma counselling at no cost to the winner.

“While we congratulate our latest winner, we are also excited about the PowerBall PLUS rollover jackpot which is currently standing at an estimated R68 million,” concluded Mabuza.

Players must be 18 years and older.

