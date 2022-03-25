Life-changing R80m jackpot up for grabs – Bought your Powerball Plus ticket yet?

Narissa Subramoney

Ithuba Holdings – which operates the national lottery in South Africa – says one person could walk away with R80 million from tonight’s Powerball Plus jackpot.

The R80 million Powerball Plus draw takes place at 9pm on Friday evening and ticket sales are open and accessible at any National Lottery retailer.

Powerball Plus Jackpot: 25 March

Said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza: “This is quite a significant PowerBall Plus jackpot, and we encourage our players to take this opportunity to realise that their lives could change in an instant if they win”.

“We also encourage our players constantly check their tickets from other previous games, and come forward to the Ithuba offices, to claim their prizes that are above R50 000,” adds Mabuza.

You can buy tickets online via the National Lottery website, mobile app or simply dial *1207529# for USSD, or via the Absa, Standard Bank, Nedbank and FNB apps.

Players must be 18 years and older.

Free counselling

Winners who receive winnings of R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling and financial advice from professional psychologists and our team of financial advisors at no additional cost.

The last time someone claimed a jackpot was a week ago. An East London man won R2.2 million.

Meanwhile, someone could be R20 million rand richer.

Mystery Powerball millionaire

According to Mabuza, there is an unclaimed ticket from May last year. The draw date was 29 May 2021, on Lotto draw number 2130.

The winner of this jackpot played via the manual selection with a wager of R40 in Carletonville, Johannesburg.

“Players have a period of 365 days to claim their jackpot prizes, from the date of the draw,” explained Mabuza.

Mabuza warns that the winner only has until 29 May 2022 to claim the winnings otherwise it will expire.

