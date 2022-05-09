Durban woman bag R39.9 million lotto jackpot

Narissa Subramoney

A Durban woman has won an enormous R39.9 million Lotto jackpot.

The woman played via the FNB Banking App, via the quick-pick selection with a wager of R10 on draw number 2225.

The woman, who did not want to be named said the major life-changing jackpot will make a significant impact on her family.

She plans to travel and invest in her children’s future.

“We are a family from Durban, as a regular Lotto and PowerBall player, this is my first time winning such a significant amount, we are extremely grateful and excited,” she said.

The Durban based winner, who describes herself as a family person, enjoys reading and watching TV in her spare time.

She spends on average R20 per month on playing the various games and has no intention of

stopping, even after her mammoth win.

“We congratulate our latest Lotto multi-millionaire and wish her all the best in her future

endeavours” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

“This is yet another success story of the good relationship we have with our banking partners, in this case, being FNB, as well as our innovative ways of operating and making games easily accessible to all players through these online digital platforms,” said Mabuza.

If you to be the next multi-millionaire, why not try your luck in the next R100 million PowerBall jackpot?

The draw will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, 10 May 2022.

Buy the PowerBall tickets at any National Lottery retailer, or via one of our banking partners

namely Absa, Standard Bank, Nedbank and FNB, or, the National Lottery website, Mobile App or any one of the handheld partners.

You can also simply dial 1207529# for USSD.



Players must be 18 years or older. All national lottery winnings are tax-free.

NOW READ: Sars wants your lotto winnings, here’s how they will get their cut