R100 million up for grabs in Lotto Powerball tonight

The PowerBall jackpot is standing at an enormous R100 million tonight, (Tuesday, 10 May).

The draw takes place at 9pm and players can try their luck at participating retailers, the National Lottery website or Mobile App, or participating banks namely FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, and Standard Bank.

You can also simply dial 1207529# for USSD.

Players must be 18 years and older.

All winnings are tax-free.

A Durban woman won last week’s R39.9 million Lotto jackpot.

The woman played via the FNB Banking App, via the quick-pick selection with a wager of R10 on draw number 2225.

The woman, who did not want to be named said the major life-changing jackpot will make a significant impact on her family.

She plans to travel and invest in her children’s future.

“We are a family from Durban, as a regular Lotto and PowerBall player, this is my first time winning such a significant amount, we are extremely grateful and excited,” she said.

The Durban based winner, who describes herself as a family person, enjoys reading and watching TV in her spare time.

She spends on average R20 per month on playing the various games and has no intention of

stopping, even after her mammoth win.

“We congratulate our latest Lotto multi-millionaire and wish her all the best in her future

endeavours” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

“This is yet another success story of the good relationship we have with our banking partners, in this case, being FNB, as well as our innovative ways of operating and making games easily accessible to all players through these online digital platforms,” said Mabuza.

